Crooks pretending to be cops rob blind Tennessee woman on Christmas Eve: report

A crew of heartless crooks impersonating police robbed a blind woman in a Tennessee town over the holidays, according to a new report.

On Christmas Eve, no less, the victim opened her Murfreesboro door for a group of men who identified themselves as cops and claimed to have a search warrant for her property, News Channel 5 Nashville reported.

“How desperate do you have to be to fake being a police officer? I mean, what is wrong with you,” said the anonymous 39-year-old victim,

She was convinced in part by the fact that the men had the name of the property manager.

The phony cops stole hundreds of dollars and took a debit card that they used to withdraw over $400, cops said.

The victim didn’t realize what had happened until three days after the incident, when she found out her bank account had been depleted to just $15. She lost a total of about $600, but her bank was ultimately able to recover her funds, News Channel 5 Nashville reported.

Local cops have identified one man as a person of interest in the case and are searching for additional suspects.

“Impersonating a police officer is a serious crime. And this lady having that disability, you know, believed them, allowed them into her home, and thankfully she was not injured or hurt,” local police spokesman Larry Flowers was quoted as saying.

The victim told Channel 5 that she hopes the perpetrators are caught soon.

“I pray that they turn themselves in and try to get their lives back together,” she said.