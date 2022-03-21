Crooks stealing checks from Connecticut mail boxes have drained bank accounts

Thieves using line attached to rodent glue traps have snagged checks from U.S. mail collection boxes in several Connecticut towns, a lucrative catch used to drain victims’ bank accounts.

Avon police posted signs at drop boxes earlier this month warning people to avoid mailing cash and checks and to mail items inside the post office rather than using outdoor boxes.

“Mailbox fishing” has been reported throughout the nation. Crews using rodent traps and other sticky devices attached to lines haul in envelopes, then pluck the checks and discard the rest. Using ink-removing chemicals, they “wash” the checks, altering names and amounts, authorities say.

West Hartford Capt. Eric Rocheleau said police have received several complaints from residents who reported stolen and altered checks. Detectives were investigating one case in which thieves used custom-made tools to remove mail from a postal drop box, Rocheleau said.

A longtime Farmington Valley resident who wished to remain anonymous said Monday that his elderly parents’ bank account was nearly wiped out recently after thieves stole two checks from a drive-up collection box off Route 44 in Avon. The crooks altered the amount on one check from $110 to $8,000 and cashed it, the man said.

The criminals then Photoshopped the checks and created blank checks with the same account number and victim’s name — “so it essentially looked exactly like a blank check that you would have in your checkbook,” the man said.

“Then they started writing checks, and they forged my signature that was based on the signature of the two checks that they stole,” he said.

The man said he learned Monday that the money was insured and will be replaced.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the thefts, agency spokeswoman Emily Spera said.

“Every day, the U.S. Postal Service safely and efficiently delivers millions of checks, money orders, credit cards, and merchandise,” Spera said. “Unfortunately, such items are also attractive to thieves. That’s why Postal Inspectors across the country are at work to protect our customers’ mail.”

Avon police are working with federal authorities investigating a steady stream of such thefts, which started last summer, police spokesman Lt. John Schmalberger said. Postal officials have retrofitted the larger drop box outside the main post office to prevent fishing, but the smaller box, which reads “Express,” has not been changed, Schmalberger said.

Schmalberger said the check-stealing crews drive along major thoroughfares like Route 44 and do their work quickly. On March 15, police in Scarsdale, New York, found stolen mail and sticky rat traps inside a crashed and abandoned car, according to the Scarsdale Inquirer newspaper.

In Philadelphia, check thieves have used keys to open collection boxes and haul away the entire contents, the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported. Criminals steal the keys from mail carriers or pay the carriers thousands of dollars for the so-called “arrow keys.” A 2020 report by the U.S. Postal Service Inspector General found lax oversight of the keys.

“The Postal Service’s management controls over arrow keys were ineffective,” the report said. “Specifically, the number of arrow keys in circulation is unknown, and local units did not adequately report lost, stolen, or broken keys or maintain key inventories. Further, the Postal Service did not restrict the number of replacement arrow keys that could be ordered. Ineffective controls over arrow keys increases the risk that these items will be lost or stolen and not detected.”

Spera offered tips to prevent mail theft:

Hand outgoing mail to your letter carrier, or mail it inside at the post office or at a secure receptacle at your place of business.

Never send cash or coins in the mail. Use checks or money orders. Ask your bank for “secure” checks that are more difficult to alter.

If you see any suspicious substance, such as glue or other sticky product on a mailbox or mail receptacle, notify postal inspectors. Submit complaints at uspis.gov, or by calling 877-876-2455. By analyzing information from the complaint, inspectors can determine if the incident is part of a larger mail theft problem in the neighborhood and customers’ input may help inspectors catch the thieves.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com