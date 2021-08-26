Crooks threaten 87-year-old man with hammer during Brooklyn home invasion

A pair of crooks threatened an 87-year-old man with a hammer and pulled a gun on a woman and her 6-year-old-son during a Brooklyn home invasion, cops said Thursday.

The two men knocked on the victim’s apartment door near Warren St. and Third Ave. — part of the Wyckoff Houses — about 6:40 p.m. Monday and forced their way inside when a family member opened the door.

They slapped the senior and threatened him with a hammer before they tied him to a chair. They then pulled a gun on a 38-year-old woman and 6-year-old boy before swiping $8,000 in cash, a wallet and a cellphone, police said.

The crooks herded all three victims into a bathroom before fleeing. None of the victims were seriously hurt.

Cops on Thursday released surveillance images of the two suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

One suspect was wearing a beige hate, black sunglasses, a gray-and-white shirt with the word “Brooklyn” across the chest, beige pants and beige shoes. The other suspect wore a black LA Dodgers baseball cap, a neon green safety vest, a white shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.