Crooks threaten to shoot 5-year-old boy in daring Bronx home invasion: police

A trio of masked gunmen threatened to shoot a 5-year-old boy during a daring daylight raid of a Bronx family’s home, police said Saturday.

The suspects, sporting gloves, cinched hoodies and surgical masks, also pistol-whipped the child’s 58-year-old grandmother as they forced their way into an apartment near Gates Place and West Gun Hill Road in Norwood Wednesday morning, cops said.

The suspects waited outside a 30-year-old woman’s apartment before the door was eventually opened around 8 a.m. and the trio stormed inside.

They pulled handguns, pointing them at the woman’s 5-year-old boy and demanding cash they believed was stashed in the home.

The suspects pistol-whipped the 58-year-old woman before her daughter took them to a portable safe in a back bedroom.

The crooks grabbed the safe, which contained about $40,000 and ran off, cops said.

Two of the thieves were last seen loading the safe into a grey sedan and speeding off with it, cops said. The third suspect fled in a dark blue SUV.

The 30-year-old woman and her son were not injured. The child’s grandmother suffered a minor injury, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The gunmen are believed to be between 18 and 20-years-old and were all about 5-foot-8 with light complexions. All three had thin builds.

The trio were caught on surveillance cameras inside the building before barging into the apartment. Police on Saturday released the images in the hopes someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.