Crookston man accused of kidnapping and attempted gross sexual imposition in Grand Forks

Oct. 21—GRAND FORKS — A Crookston man had his initial court appearance on Friday, Oct. 20, for alleged kidnapping, attempted gross sexual imposition and other crimes.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, a person met Angel Alberto Torres-Sosa at the Diamond Lounge in Grand Forks, according to an affidavit in the case. Security camera footage showed them sitting next to each other and talking, Torres-Sosa taking alcoholic drinks from the bar to his vehicle outside, returning and giving one of the drinks to the unnamed person he's at the bar with, the affidavit said.

Torres-Sosa, 31, was supposed to give the person a ride home but, when they got in the vehicle, he allegedly took them somewhere else. The person was unable to get out of the vehicle because the doors were locked, the affidavit said.

They arrived at an unknown location, with Torres-Sosa escorting them inside and taking them into a basement, the affidavit said. There, he allegedly choked the person after they resisted his sexual advances.

The person went unconscious and later said they'd thought that "was the end," the affidavit said.

They awoke and had a physical altercation with Torres-Sosa, during which they bit his lip. They cried and begged to be taken outside, saying they needed air. When Torres-Sosa brought them outside, the person was able to escape, the affidavit said.

Torres-Sosa was interviewed and said he did meet with the person at the Diamond Lounge but did not recall being with them after, according to the affidavit.

Torres-Sosa is charged with two Class A felonies: kidnapping and attempted gross sexual imposition using force. Both charges have maximum sentences of 20 years in prison. He's also charged with two Class C felonies: aggravated assault and terrorizing.

Torres-Sosa appeared for his initial court hearing on Friday afternoon, Oct. 20, electronically from the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. His lip was visibly bruised.

The state recommended a $250,000 cash or surety bond and no contact with the victim, which the judge agreed to out of extreme concern for both public safety and the chance that Torres-Sosa may try to evade prosecution due to the severe penalties he's facing.

A public defender will be appointed to represent Torres-Sosa. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 20.