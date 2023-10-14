Oct. 13—CROOKSTON, Minn. — A Crookston man accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman had his first court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Susano Isaiah Padilla, 20, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $40,000 in fines. There is also a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years.

Padilla is also charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which has a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.

According to an affidavit in the case, a sexual assault was reported to law enforcement around 1 p.m. on Oct. 3. The reporting party said his roommate was at Padilla's residence and had been drinking alcohol. He went to pick her up sometime between 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 12:24 a.m. on Oct. 3.

He tried to call her twice and, at 1:12 a.m., received a text that read, "help me," the affidavit said.

The man hurried back to Padilla's residence and found the woman walking away from the building, crying hysterically, saying, "he raped me," multiple times, the affidavit said.

The woman later went to the emergency room for evaluation. When law enforcement met with her there, she told them she and a friend were at Padilla's residence drinking. The friend left and she planned on leaving soon after, but fell asleep in the chair. She woke up in Padilla's bed, naked and in pain, and suspected she'd been assaulted, the affidavit said.

At the hospital, bruising and other injuries were found on her body, the affidavit said.

Padilla allegedly told his probation agent he thought the woman consented and said he'd been heavily intoxicated at the time. He said he didn't know if she passed out, the affidavit said.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.