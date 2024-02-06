Crookston man pleads guilty to attempted murder of his mother

Feb. 5—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Crookston man pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 5,

to second-degree attempted intentional murder.

Kevin Corona, 37, gave a Norgaard plea for the crime, which means he accepts responsibility for the offense but doesn't remember committing it. He admits to using methamphetamine at the time, according to court documents.

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on March 3, a Crookston police officer was dispatched to a possible stabbing in progress, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

On scene, the officer observed a male — later identified as Corona — standing over a female, who was later identified as Corona's mother. Corona had both his hands around her neck and was pushing down on her, the statement said.

Both Corona and the victim were covered in blood, and there was a knife on the ground next to them.

The officer yelled at Corona to get off his mother, but Corona continued strangling her, the statement said. The officer tackled and handcuffed him.

The victim had lacerations above her eye, on her right cheek, abdomen, left hand and cuts through her clothing. Several of the abdomen wounds appeared life-threatening, so the officer applied pressure to as many injuries as he could while waiting for emergency responders, the statement said.

Later, the victim told law enforcement that she arrived home from work at approximately 3:40 p.m. Corona, who was living with her, was angry because she planned to move from one residence to another, the statement said.

She believed her son was using drugs that day. He told her was going to hurt her and grabbed a knife from the dish rack, then stabbed her multiple times, she told police.

In exchange for Corona's guilty plea, the state agrees to drop his remaining charges, which are attempted first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree assault causing great bodily harm, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony domestic assault.

The plea agreement proposes a 20-year prison sentence. If the judge refuses this agreement, Corona could withdraw his guilty plea and stand trial for the crimes.

Corona waived his pre-sentence investigation after his guilty plea was accepted in court on Monday. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.