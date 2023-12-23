Crookston man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, attempted sexual assault and other crimes

Dec. 22—GRAND FORKS — A Crookston man waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27, in Grand Forks County, and pleaded not guilty to four felonies.

Angel Alberto Torres-Sosa, 31, is charged with two Class A felonies: kidnapping and attempted gross sexual imposition. Both crimes have maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Torres-Sosa is also charged with two Class C felonies: aggravated assault and terrorizing.

On Oct. 15, Torres-Sosa had been at the Diamond Lounge in Grand Forks, according to an affidavit in the case.

He met with someone who he was supposed to then give a ride home but, instead, he allegedly took them to an unknown location against their will.

Inside the building, the person resisted Torres-Sosa's sexual advances, and he choked them until they went unconscious, the person later told law enforcement.

After waking up, the person got into a physical altercation with Torres-Sosa, then begged to be let outside, the affidavit said. They were able to escape once outside.

Torres-Sosa is in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. His final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 21.