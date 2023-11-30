Crookston man pleads not guilty to assault with a weapon and threats of violence

Nov. 30—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Crookston man pleaded not guilty to two felonies, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence, on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

While working at Walmart in Crookston on July 5, Michael Joseph Ward, 24, allegedly pulled a knife on a customer, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Ward told law enforcement he was following a group of customers around the store "because of the way they were acting," messing around, making inappropriate sounds and "posting up" with him, the statement said.

Ward said he felt threatened, so he pulled out a knife, according to the statement. The group then began recording him, and he called for help, but no one came to help him, Ward said.

Surveillance footage showed Ward holding a knife toward a 16-year-old boy's head, within two feet of his face, the statement said.

Ward's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 9.