Crookston man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Oct. 14—CROOKSTON — After changing his plea, a Crookston man was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Feb. 5, Daniel Reyes Sr., 70, was investigated by the Crookston Police Department after a mandated reporter informed them a child disclosed she was sexually abused by Reyes. The juvenile was 10 at the time.

In June, Reyes pleaded not guilty to criminal sexual conduct in the second degree. However, he changed his plea to guilty on Sept. 23.

Reyes was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison, but will only serve one year. With credit for time served, Reyes has about four and a half months of his sentence remaining.

In a forensic interview at Polk County Social Services, the juvenile victim said the incidents occurred over the previous summer when she and her sister would go to Reyes' house, according to an affidavit in the case. The victim's sister, 14, reported Reyes had attempted to touch her on one occasion as well.

According to the affidavit, when Reyes was interviewed on March 2, he denied any inappropriate contact with minors. He admitted that he allowed children to spend the night at his house, but said they slept in the living room.

"The children are lying. I am sorry, but all these kids are lying," Reyes told police.

Following his release, Reyes will be on probation for ten years. Conditions of his probation include no contact with the victims and registration as a predatory offender. Reyes will also be required to submit to psychological-sexual evaluation and follow the recommendations of evaluation.

Reyes will be prohibited from unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, including family members, until a treatment provider approves contact.