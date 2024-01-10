Crookston man sentenced for involvement in Grand Forks County Correctional Center protest

Jan. 9—GRAND FORKS — A Crookston man pleaded guilty to three felony charges on Monday, Jan. 8, related to a

September protest

at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

Cameron Michael Lafriniere, 18, was charged with three Class C felonies: simple assault on an officer, inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility and terrorizing.

He pleaded guilty to the crimes and, through a plea agreement, his remaining charges — Class A misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief — were dismissed.

On Sept. 20, 2023, officers from the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office and Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the correctional center for a report of inmates rioting, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

GFCCC staff said the inmates had barricaded pod doors, armed themselves with makeshift weapons, flooded their cells and were breaking windows.

When law enforcement entered the pod, a deputy attempted to secure Lafriniere, who turned around and used his knee to strike the deputy in the groin, according to the statement.

For the crimes, Lafriniere was sentenced to five years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with three years suspended. He will be on supervised probation for 18 months.

Lafriniere has no credit for time served in this case. The time served went to his pre-existing case.