Crookston residents on Houston Avenue combat an eroding riverbank that threatens their homes

Jan. 5—CROOKSTON, Minn. — Neighbors on Houston Avenue in Crookston have been watching their yards shrink over the past few years as the bank of the Red Lake River erodes. With no plan in place for what to do, they've taken matters into their own hands.

Gail Myers, one of those homeowners, said the wait has locked the group of residents in place with no future actions in sight.

"We're kind of held in limbo right now," she said.

In a packet of information Myers and other residents on the Houston Cliff gave to the Crookston City Council, available on the council's agenda for its Dec. 20 meeting agenda, there's a story of a slowly growing danger, and a slowly crumbling bank.

The Houston Cliff, according to the packet, is eight homes on the riverbank between Ash Street and Hunter Street. Erosion on the bank has grown in the last two years, with some homeowners losing six to eight feet of their yards last year. Between March and June 2023, the Crookston City Council did discuss the option of removing the eight homes, but Myers and the informational packet said the council has stepped back from the situation due to the time, resources and the money required to address it.

For the homeowners, the more time they spend waiting, the more the bank erodes.

"Each of these homes is kind of in a different situation in terms of land loss," Myers said. "... Some of them are in a much more serious situation depending on their location on this strip here."

Erosion like this has happened before in Crookston.

In 2009

, the Herald reported other neighborhoods whose riverbanks have fallen and the city's attempts to combat it. This erosion has led to landslides, such as the one

in 2008

, which closed a quarter-mile section of U.S. Highway 2 near the city, causing parts of the highway to sink multiple feet.

For Myers and her neighbors, safety for people and property is their biggest concern.

"That would be number one. ... At this point in time, from what we can see, we don't feel that there is safety in place for us here right now."

To ensure that safety, Myers hopes for some sort of plan and resources that can help the group secure the homes. The group has reached out to multiple sources for help, such as the Red Lake Watershed District, West Polk Soil and Water Conservation District, the Minnesota Geological Survey and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Myers said they've also spoken with state Rep. Debra Kiel and Sen. Mark Johnson.

"We've contacted all the people that we can think of," she said.

That effort has resulted in some forward momentum. The Red Lake Watershed District has expressed a desire to help and has recently approved to pay for a geotechnical survey of the area. However, to move past that with any possible changes, such as bank stabilization, an engineer is needed to offer a plan. Thus, the watershed needs the support of the city of Crookston.

The presentation on the Houston Cliff held during the Dec. 20 City Council meeting did ask for that support, as well as updated the council on what has transpired with the riverbank and the efforts of the neighborhood. Myers was originally supposed to give the presentation, but due to her being unable to attend, Margaret Harrington-Stephens did it in her stead. Myers hopes the presentation raised awareness of the problem at hand and will encourage the council to support the neighborhood in getting something done.

"We as homeowners can only do so much," she said.