Crooksville man taken into custody after pursuit in Coshocton

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported assisting the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office on a vehicle pursuit at approximately 7:35 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, a Crooksville resident, was taken into custody on scene and handed over to the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, the man was heading toward Coshocton on Ohio 60. Coshocton deputies responded and joined the pursuit as the vehicle crossed the county line on Ohio 16. The pursuit continued eastbound until the driver lost control on Ohio 16 at Township Road 285 and went off the road.

Prince's Wrecker assisted on scene.

