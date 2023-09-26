Crooning crook puts on porch concert before breaking into Atlanta home, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a man who may have turned to crime after his dreams of singing didn’t become reality.

Officers say they were called to a home on Seaborn Road in northwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

The homeowner told police that a man had broken into his home and stolen several items. It’s unclear what exactly was stolen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have shared surveillance video with Channel 2 Action News that shows the man singing on the front porch of the home.

On several occasions, the man looks directly into the camera.

The video ends as the unidentified suspect opens the door to the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say after the video ends, the man broke into the house.

Anyone who knows who the man is should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: