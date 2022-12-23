Wheat Climbs as Deep Freeze Stokes Fear of Shrinking US Crops

Kim Chipman and Áine Quinn
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Winter wheat climbed higher for a fourth straight day as a deep freeze across the US grain belt escalates concern about shrinking crops.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The extreme cold snap is putting recently planted wheat in danger of winterkill, which can occur when soil lacking enough snow protection can grow cold enough to kill off the plant. Grains in some key areas already are the focus of worry over ongoing drought.

“The cold weather could produce some winterkill in US production areas to make a small crop even smaller,” said Jack Scoville, vice president of Chicago brokerage Price Futures Group.

Record-cold temperatures are striking as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to limit farm exports from two of the world’s top grain shippers. Corn and soybeans in South America also are in focus amid weather woes in the region, while delayed harvests in Brazil and Thailand fuel higher sugar prices. The supply issues raise the prospect of more food inflation in 2023.

The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index was heading for third weekly gain as of Thursday, with most markets extending gains Friday. That would be the longest streak of weekly gains since May.

Hard red winter wheat futures rose for a fourth day in Chicago, the longest such streak since August. The most-active futures contract is poised to end the week up 3.6%, the biggest jump since late September.

Benchmark Chicago wheat rose as much as 2% to $7.7775 a bushel on Friday, the highest since Dec. 2. The futures are headed for a second straight week of gains.

Corn and soybeans in Chicago also gained as dry weather and rising temperatures are poised to return in Argentina on Sunday, further stressing crops. Raw sugar climbed higher for a sixth straight trading day on tight global supplies amid slower-than-expected global harvests.

--With assistance from Samuel Gebre and Marvin G. Perez.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chip outlook: Auto sector the 'leading revenue driver for 2023,’ analyst says

    KPMG Global and U.S. Head of Tech Media and Telecommunications Mark Gibson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the demand for chips following the looming chip shortage, revenue within the space, auto sales, a potential recession, and the semiconductor industry going into 2023.

  • Oil forecasts see prices at $80-96 per barrel next year

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss how oil futures are performing in intraday trading as well as the expectations for oil going into 2023.

  • Republican senators propose overhaul of Federal Reserve amid concerns about politics

    Seven Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday announced a new bill aimed at reshaping the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks, amid concerns that those institutions have become too political. In a news release from outgoing Senator Pat Toomey, the legislators said they are calling for regional Fed bank presidents to be presidentially nominated and confirmed by the Senate, matching the requirements to become a member of the central bank's Board of Governors. Among its provisions, the bill would also shrink the 12 regional Fed banks to five.

  • U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks

    Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they need to process payments, the Federal Trade Commission, which enforces competition laws, said in a statement. “This is a victory for consumers and the merchants who rely on debit card payments to operate their businesses,” Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement.

  • Here's How to Crush Your Roth IRA Goals in 2023

    If you haven't added Roth IRA (individual retirement account) contributions to your 2023 goals, find out if you qualify and then create your game plan. Contributing to a Roth IRA in 2023 can help position you to collect tax-free income during retirement. Here are five actions you can take right now to crush your Roth IRA goals.

  • A $4 Billion India Fund Is Clashing With Its Government Backer

    (Bloomberg) -- When India launched its first state-backed investment fund in 2015, the project was met with great enthusiasm. Officials hoped to raise billions of dollars to improve the nation’s infrastructure and attract foreign manufacturers, angling for the success of funds started in places like Singapore.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the

  • Winter storm strands thousands at US airports

    A massive winter storm has left thousands stranded at U.S. airports on Friday, just days before the Christmas holiday. More than 3,200 flights have been canceled as of Friday morning, piling on top of the over 2,600 flights that were canceled on Thursday, according to commercial flight tracker FlightAware. More than 500 flights alone were…

  • U.S. FCC proposes record $300 million fine for 'auto warranty' robocalls

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed a $300 million fine against an auto warranty robocall campaign, the largest-ever penalty proposed by the agency over unwanted calls. The FCC said that in the scheme run by two California men, Roy Cox, Jr. and Michael Aaron Jones via their Sumco Panama company and other entities, more than 5 billion apparently illegal robocalls were made to more than half a billion phone numbers during a three-month span in 2021 "using pre-recorded voice calls to press consumers to speak to a 'warranty specialist' about extending or reinstating their car’s warranty." A lawyer for Jones could not immediately be identified.

  • Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands

    The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island. The ministry did not specify what activities those were and its statement follows a report this week of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features in the disputed Spratly islands, news that Beijing has dismissed as "unfounded". Any encroachment or reclamation on features within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone "is a threat to the security of Pagasa island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory," the ministry said in a statement, using the Filipino name for Thitu island.

  • Elon Musk Invokes Twitter Succession Without Giving Clarity on Successor

    The billionaire owner of the social-media platform has assembled a team to keep the platform running while questions on the top job go unanswered.

  • Rising housing inventory will accelerate a 20% plunge in home prices as a meaningful recovery 'is still miles away,' Pantheon Macro says

    "The scale of the collapse in demand over the past year is enough by itself to drive home prices lower from here," Pantheon Macro said.

  • Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) closed at $48.78, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day.

  • Warmth Drags European Gas to Biggest Weekly Drop Since September

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas posted its biggest weekly decline since September, driven lower by mild weather which is expected to remain over most of the region during the holiday season.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Fa

  • How Sam Bankman-Fried got released on $250 million bond

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan discusses news that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on $250 million bail and the constraints placed upon him as he awaits criminal proceedings.

  • DoD estimates $270M to repair bases after hosting Afghan refugees

    A review found some bases sought reimbursement for damage not related to Operation Allies Welcome.

  • 5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

    Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

  • Here’s how much snow fell in Wisconsin and how the storm forecast has changed

    What happened to all the forecasted snow? Thought a Winter Storm Warning remained in place in Milwaukee, it was more about winds than snowfall.

  • Should you start your car and warm it up in cold weather? Here's why you don't.

    With conditions below freezing in Nashville, here's why you should not warm up your car and other ways to prepare for winter weather.

  • TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit

    Temperatures continue to plummet as a "life-threatening" blast of arctic air surges into the US, according to the National Weather Service.

  • By the numbers: Colorado cold snap lives up to its brutally frigid forecast

    The highly publicized arctic cold front that slammed into Colorado on Wednesday late afternoon is living up to its brutally cold and snowy forecast.