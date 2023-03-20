CropEnergies' (ETR:CE2) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 14th of July to €0.60, which will be 33% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of €0.45. This will take the annual payment to 3.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

View our latest analysis for CropEnergies

CropEnergies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, CropEnergies' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 25.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 38%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.18 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.45. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. CropEnergies has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like CropEnergies' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that CropEnergies is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, CropEnergies has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Frequentis' (ETR:FQT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Frequentis AG ( ETR:FQT ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of June to €0.22...

  • Baker Technology Limited's (SGX:BTP) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

    It's not a stretch to say that Baker Technology Limited's ( SGX:BTP ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.2x right...

  • Digital literacy: Can the republic 'survive an algorithm?'

    Shawn Lee, a high school social studies teacher in Seattle, wants to see lessons on internet akin to a kind of 21st century driver's education, an essential for modern life. Lee's efforts are part of a growing movement of educators and misinformation researchers working to offset an explosion of online misinformation about everything from presidential politics to pandemics. “It’s not teaching what to think, but how to think,” said Julie Smith, an expert on media literacy who teaches at Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.

  • Swiss Re Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Swiss Re ( VTX:SREN ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$46.0b (down 1.6% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Fulham were better than Manchester United until red cards, says Marco Silva

    Fulham manager Marco Silva was unhappy at referee Chris Kavanagh for how he handled Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final

  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( AMS:CCEP ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €17.3b (up 26% from...

  • BOJ Hints at Policy Shift Caution Ahead of Transition to Ueda

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan indicated a cautious stance toward pivoting from massive easing before achieving its inflation target, helping cool market speculation over any big monetary policy shift at the start of incoming governor Kazuo Ueda’s term.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS

  • Swiss Government: UBS-Credit Suisse Deal Provides ‘Greater Stability’

    The Swiss government said it supports the deal for UBS to take over its longtime rival Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion. The agreement is part of regulators’ efforts to prevent a further decline in confidence in the global banking system. Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Shutterstock

  • Analysis-Big money captivated by banking drama as investors brace for more turmoil

    Hedge funds managers and other large investors believe it is far too soon to call an all-clear on turmoil in the global financial sector even after more than a week of financial lifelines, central bank assurances and a massive banking rescue deal. In the past two weeks, two U.S. banks have collapsed, America's biggest lenders agreed to deposit $30 billion in another ailing firm, First Republic Bank, Credit Suisse Group AG needed a lifeline and at the end of a frenetic weekend agreed to be taken over by UBS. Michael A. Rosen, chief investment officer of Santa Monica-based adviser Angeles Investments, said the UBS-Credit Suisse deal eliminated one potential source of instability, but fundamental problems in the banking system remained, mainly tight monetary policy.

  • Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs oust TCU Horned Frogs from NCAA tournament

    Mike Miles Jr. has big game for TCU, but Gonzaga uses big second half to advance and end Horned Frogs’ season.

  • Deion Sanders opens Colorado spring football practices with plans to build 'something to behold'

    The most hyped spring football season in Colorado Buffaloes history got underway Sunday under new coach Deion Sanders.

  • Asian stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover

    Asian stock markets fell Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes. Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney declined. Swiss authorities on Sunday announced UBS would acquire its smaller rival as regulators try to ease fears about banks following the collapse of two U.S. lenders.

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Build Wealth

    Dividend stocks outperformed non-dividend payers by a 2-to-1 ratio over the last several decades. According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks managed 9.6% average annualized total returns since 1973 compared to a 4.8% return for those that don't pay dividends. The best returns tend to come from dividend growers and initiators (10.7% average annual total return).

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.