What Is CropEnergies's (ETR:CE2) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 39% in the last month alone, although it is still down 16% over the last quarter. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 63% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does CropEnergies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

CropEnergies's P/E of 13.25 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, CropEnergies has a higher P/E than the average company (6.6) in the oil and gas industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that CropEnergies shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

CropEnergies's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 173% last year. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 6.3%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does CropEnergies's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

CropEnergies has net cash of €28m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On CropEnergies's P/E Ratio

CropEnergies's P/E is 13.3 which is below average (17.2) in the DE market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about CropEnergies over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.5 back then to 13.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.