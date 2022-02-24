Crops Extend Rally on Ukraine Tensions With Wheat Jumping 4%

Jasmine Ng
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Crop futures extended a surge, with wheat hitting a fresh nine-year high and palm oil jumping to a record, as traders weighed growing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Wheat prices rose as much as 4.3% to $9.2275 a bushel in Chicago, the highest since September 2012. Palm oil in Malaysia climbed as much as 2.6% to a record 6,139 ringgit a ton.

The escalating crisis over Ukraine has sparked fears that shipments could be affected from the country and Russia, which are heavyweights in the global trade of grains and edible oils.

