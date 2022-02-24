Crops Extend Rally on Ukraine Tensions With Wheat Jumping 4%

(Bloomberg) -- Crop futures extended a surge, with wheat hitting a fresh nine-year high and palm oil jumping to a record, as traders weighed growing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wheat prices rose as much as 4.3% to $9.2275 a bushel in Chicago, the highest since September 2012. Palm oil in Malaysia climbed as much as 2.6% to a record 6,139 ringgit a ton.

The escalating crisis over Ukraine has sparked fears that shipments could be affected from the country and Russia, which are heavyweights in the global trade of grains and edible oils.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.