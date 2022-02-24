Crops Extend Rally on Ukraine Tensions With Wheat Jumping 4%
(Bloomberg) -- Crop futures extended a surge, with wheat hitting a fresh nine-year high and palm oil jumping to a record, as traders weighed growing Russia-Ukraine tensions.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Kyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine Update
Biden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not Roar
Goldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping Ship
Leissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million Home
Stocks Extend Losses as U.S. Adds Russia Sanctions: Markets Wrap
Wheat prices rose as much as 4.3% to $9.2275 a bushel in Chicago, the highest since September 2012. Palm oil in Malaysia climbed as much as 2.6% to a record 6,139 ringgit a ton.
The escalating crisis over Ukraine has sparked fears that shipments could be affected from the country and Russia, which are heavyweights in the global trade of grains and edible oils.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Pandemic Baby Bump Shines a Spotlight on the Nordic Welfare Model
Wall Street Is Buying Starter Homes to Quietly Become America’s Landlord
The Abortion Pill Is Safer Than Tylenol and Almost Impossible to Get
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.