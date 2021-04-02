These croquetas in Cuba are explosive. Maker warns about ‘violence’ if not cooked right

Mario J. Pentón
·2 min read

Dozens of people in Cuba have complained in recent weeks that croquetas made by a state company are exploding when cooked and causing burns. Cubans have shared images of burned faces — and videos of the croquetas jumping out of hot oil — on social media.

After a multitude of complaints, the state company, Prodal, admitted its croquetas are prone to “violence” and warned customers to prepare them carefully.

“It is a common mistake when frying them. The oil should be about 180 degrees [356 degrees Fahrenheit] the croqueta should be at room temperature and you should not fry many at the same time. In the case of the Croqueta Criolla, they have a denser mass, and they open up with more ‘violence’,” Prodal posted on Twitter.

Havana resident Anselmo López Galves suffered burns all over his body when he tried to fry the croquetas. Other customers also shared videos and photos of the explosions and their consequences on their social media accounts.

López Galves said he started frying the croquetas after buying them at a state market on March 24.

“To my surprise, these croquetas began to explode in my face, causing burns all over my body and disfiguring my face,” López Galves said on Facebook.

López Galves said the doctor who treated him at the Calixto García hospital assured him that several people had come the same day with burns, victims of the explosive croquetas.

According to official data, Prodal produced 20,000 tons of food last year, including sausages, cold cuts and croquetas, which are sold in government stores.

Raúl Rodríguez, sports editor at Radio Havana Cuba, warned Cubans of the danger involved in frying croquettes, which he said blew up in a friend’s face.

“Be careful with the croquetas,” Rodríguez said on Facebook, and wondered if some of the ingredients in the popular item are the reason they can explode.

In Cuba, a country suffering severe food shortages, croquetas are popular, especially among lower income people.

Prodal has launched a campaign to teach Cubans how to fry its product.

“For your Croqueta Criolla Prodal to be perfect you have to fry them correctly. Before frying, bring them to room temperature. Heat plenty of oil to cover them. Take care that the oil does not blow away, ” the company said on Twitter.

Many users responded to the post with demands for an apology from the company and for the croquetas to be recalled.

“Make yourselves responsible and compensate the victims of your ineffectiveness, irresponsibility and lack of professionalism,” José Núñez Carvajal said on Twitter.

Tweeted Daniel Granda Fernández: “They should stop production until the problem is solved.”

Recommended Stories

  • Air Canada scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns

    (Reuters) -Air Canada scrapped its proposed acquisition of Transat AT Inc on Friday after being advised by the European Commission that it would still face high regulatory hurdles, clearing the way for other domestic suitors for the tour operator. Canada's largest airline said that after recent discussions with the European Commission (EC), it had become evident the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the offered remedy package the carrier made earlier this year. Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau said on Friday that his December offer for Transat was still available.

  • Dan Stevens Replaces Armie Hammer In Starz’s Julia Roberts-Sean Penn Watergate Series ‘Gaslit’

    Dan Stevens is set to join Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Starz’s Watergate drama Gaslit, in which he will play former White House counsel John Dean, sources tell Deadline. UCP is producing the series, which Matt Ross is directing and exec producing while Robbie Pickering is showrunner. Stevens replaces Armie Hammer, who fell off […]

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz's communications director resigns amid probe into allegations regarding Gaetz's sexual relationships

    Luke Ball, who had been serving as communications director for Rep. Matt Gaetz, resigned Friday amid a federal investigation reportedly looking into sexual relationships the Florida Republican representative had. Ball had worked for Gaetz since 2017, when he joined his office as an intern.

  • ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Episode 3 “Power Broker”: That Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger MCU Cameo & What’s Next

    SPOILER ALERT: The following recap contains spoilers from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Episode 3, “The Power Broker.” The halfway point of Disney+/Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Solider served up plenty of set-up, with a chock-a-block amount of details from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as returning characters and cameos galore. The biggest […]

  • Here’s Why—and How—You Should Add Niacinamide to Your Skincare Routine

    If the star ingredient isn’t part of your routine yet, it should be.

  • ‘The Masked Singer’ Cuts Another Contestant in ‘Wildcard’ Round: And Grandpa Monster Is…

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.”) “The Masked Singer” Season 5 returned Wednesday with an episode featuring Group B’s second performances and the show’s second “Wildcard” round. And just like last week, the night’s surprise contestant came in and managed to steal the slot from an existing competitor. In this case, it was newbie Crab who got more votes than Grandpa Monster, who was thus eliminated from the competition and unmasked at the end of the episode. Following last Wednesday’s inaugural “Wildcard” round for Group A — which now consists of Russian Doll, Seashell, Robopine (f.k.a. Porcupine) and Orca (who ousted Raccoon) — Group B’s remaining contestants Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan and Piglet took the stage again. Also Read: 'Masked Singer': Grandpa Monster Says It's 'Almost Too Perfect' Nicole Scherzinger Mistook Him for His Brother They each gave their second performances in front of panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as guest host Niecy Nash (filling in for Nick Cannon, who is recovering from COVID-19). Once those four were done, the “Wildcard” round began, with crashing contestant Crab making their grand entrance by singing Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Then it was time for the judges and at-home audience to cast their votes for Wednesday’s top contestant. The performer who came in last was Grandpa Monster, who sang Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” Before Grandpa Monster was unmasked, Thicke guessed the contestant was Johnny Manziel, Scherzinger picked Jake Paul, Jeong said Kevin Hart and McCarthy thought The Miz. Grandpa Monster turned out to be YouTube star Logan Paul. Also Read: 'Masked Singer': Here's Your First Look at Tonight's 'Crustacean' Wildcard Contestant (Exclusive Video) Read TheWrap’s interview with Paul about how it was “almost too perfect” Nicole guessed he was his brother here. “The Masked Singer” Season 5 began with 10 scheduled contestants, broken into two groups. After last week’s elimination of Danny Trejo’s Raccoon and addition of “Wildcard” contestant Orca, and the prior episodes’ cuts of Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Snail (Kermit the Frog), there are now eight remaining contestants, due to the fact that Crab took over Grandpa Monster’s slot in Group B via Wednesday’s “Wildcard” round. Per Fox, “The season five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.” “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox. Read original story ‘The Masked Singer’ Cuts Another Contestant in ‘Wildcard’ Round: And Grandpa Monster Is… At TheWrap

  • Saweetie and Quavo speak out about elevator altercation; he denies physical abuse

    Rappers Saweetie and Quavo independently tell TMZ that they made up after a fight caught on video and later broke up. He says he never physically abused her.

  • Kevin Durant Apologizes After Actor Michael Rapaport Shares Offensive Messages from NBA Player

    Michael Rapaport shared screenshots of an exchange between himself and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant on Twitter, which appeared to show the two-time NBA champion using offensive language

  • Dodge Sold Two New Vipers in the First Quarter of 2021

    No, you're not seeing things. The Viper did go out of production four years ago.

  • Air Canada Drops Transat Takeover After Battle With Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada dropped its takeover of vacation operator Transat AT Inc. because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve the deal on acceptable terms.Canada’s largest airline said it offered a “significant package of remedies” to satisfy the European Commission’s concerns that the merger would reduce competition on flights between EU countries and Canada.“It has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the currently offered remedy package,” Air Canada said in a statement Friday. The Montreal-based airline said “providing additional, onerous remedies, which may still not secure an EC approval, would significantly compromise Air Canada’s ability to compete internationally.”Air Canada agreed to buy Transat, one of Canada’s biggest sellers of vacation packages, in June 2019 and later raised its bid to C$18 a share to win over recalcitrant shareholders and seal a friendly deal. After the coronavirus pandemic struck, the companies agree to revise the deal to C$5 a share in cash or Air Canada stock, valuing Transat at about C$200 million ($159 million).Justifying its stance, the European Commission said the combination would have resulted in higher prices and reduced choice for travelers, adding that it wouldn’t relax merger conditions because of the pandemic.“Markets should remain dynamic and competitive when travelers will again be able to fly over the Atlantic for holidays or to visit their beloved ones,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner said in a statement.Transat said it will now examine alternatives, including staying independent. It’s also free to hold discussions with other suitors, including Pierre Karl Peladeau’s Gestion MTRHP Inc., which had made an offer of C$5 a share.Peladeau is a media and cable executive who controls Quebecor Inc. and a former separatist politician in the majority French-speaking province. In a statement Friday, said his offer is still valid. He later told LCN Channel he hasn’t had any contact with Transat yet.“It’s an outstanding brand that Quebeckers have affection for,” Peladeau said on LCN. “It was, and remains, my wish for this company to stay in the Quebec air transport landscape, for headquarters to stay here in Quebec, in Montreal, and for jobs to continue benefiting the Quebec economy.”Transat needs money. Its business model is focused on selling vacation packages to Canadians to visit sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer. But in January, Canada shut down all direct flights to Mexico and Caribbean countries on concerns about new variants of Covid-19. Transat has a C$250 million credit facility that expires June 30.The company said last month it would need at least C$500 million in long-term financing if the Air Canada deal falls through and is exploring an emergency government loan. Discussions for financing “are in an advanced stage and Transat’s management is confident that a satisfactory financing will be secured in the coming weeks,” Transat said in a statement Friday.Air Canada has to pay a C$12.5 million termination fee.(Updates with statement from Peladeau beginning in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID-19 is intensifying violence in Black and poor communities

    Together, they represent the largest public health crisis facing our communities, and the ways we have failed to address these issues are closely intertwined. Hundreds of students participate in the annual Children’s March for Peace on August 07, 2019 in New York City.

  • 13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight at her complex: HPD

    "He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something," HPD detective said.

  • Questions arise into Emergent's production of COVID-19 vaccine

    There are new questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Baltimore plant that has been producing it. When 11 News spent several hours at Emergent BioSolution's Bayview facility on Wednesday, the company confirmed on the record for the first time that the manufacturing facility was still waiting for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In conversations, company executives said it was all just a matter of red tape and approval was imminent. What Emergent didn't discuss was an apparent 15 million dose mistake. A New York Times report published Wednesday night detailed a massive mistake at Emergent's Bayview manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the vaccine that had to be trashed.

  • Mom 's Allison Janney Gives Heartbreaking Response to Fan Asking How Many Episodes Are Left

    Allison Janney posted her honest feelings after a fan asked how many new Mom episodes remain before the CBS comedy airs its series finale on May 6.

  • GameStop, WallStreetBets Inspire Opening Of Tip-Trading Bar In Tokyo And Young Investors Are Flocking

    A bar — inspired by Reddit community WallStreetBets — has opened its doors in Tokyo and emerged as a place for investors to talk about stocks, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. What Happened: The tavern — dubbed Stock Pickers — reportedly came into being in March after a successful crowdfunding endeavor raised more than $50,000. The establishment is the idea of Satoshi Uehara, a pseudonym used by a popular investing influencer on Twitter. Young investors are flocking up to meet Uehara but experienced traders are also turning up to offer advice to rookie traders, said Riki Yamauchi, the bar’s public relations manager. Beverages at the bar include “Margin Call”, “Lehman Shock” and “Abenomics.” See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Uehara took into consideration naming a drink “To the moon.” The drink, containing ardent spirits, was listed among several other r/WallStreetBets themed refreshments in a tweet that he reposted Wednesday. to the moonはぜひ採用したい https://t.co/NGs4vLI6nh — 上原＠外銀→投資家 (@uehara_sato4) March 31, 2021 A potential drink named after the Reddit favorite GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) would have its price linked to the retailer’s stock price. Why It Matters: Reddit investors, particularly on WallStreetBets, took part in a short squeeze that buoyed shares of companies such as GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB). See Also: Palantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest Yamauchi credited the phenomenon for the popularity. “It’s because of Reddit and GameStop.” “People really care about what retail is thinking,” said Yamauchi. Japan’s retail investors make up for 21% of the stock market, a rise of 5% from before the pandemic’s outbreak, noted Bloomberg. In the United States, retail investors have doubled to nearly 20% of stock market volumes. Price Action: GameStop shares closed nearly 2.4% lower at $189.82 on Wednesday and gained 0.33% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Can Chewy's Earnings Beat Fuel GameStop Stock? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut)What Happened With Discovery B Stock Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • US economy adds 916,000 March jobs as vaccine rollout fuels hiring boom

    Unemployment at 6% as businesses reopen and hire workersData shows 30% of Americans have had at least one vaccine shot Sous chef Francisco Lopez at the Buya restaurant in Miami last month. The data suggests the worst of the pandemic-related jobs slump may be over – but issues remain. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images The US labor market went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs amid the fast-paced coronavirus vaccine rollout. The unemployment rate edged down to 6% as businesses across the country started opening up and rehiring. The surge in hiring was the highest since August last year and was fueled by “the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said. Thirty percent of the US population has now received one vaccination against the coronavirus and 16.9% is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Covid-19 cases are still rising in many states, and over 549,000 people have died, but economic confidence appears to be rising. In March, consumer confidence hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest poll by the Conference Board, and US stock markets have been setting new highs. The gain in employment and confidence follows the Biden administration’s passage of a $1.9tn stimulus package that will hand $1,400 checks to the majority of Americans. One year after the pandemic burned a hole in the jobs market unemployment remains high. The slump hit low-wage workers, people of color and women the hardest. March’s largest gains were in leisure and hospitality, areas where low wage workers, women and people of color are over represented. The sector, hit hardest by the pandemic, added 280,000 jobs over the month. The industry is still down by 3.1m jobs from the pre-pandemic peak. But there were also strong gains in construction, which added 100,000 jobs, and public and private education, which added 190,000 positions in total after months of heavy losses. A new measure of the number of people working from home also dipped slightly. In March, 21% of employed people teleworked because of the coronavirus, according to the BLS, down from 22.7% in the prior month. “With the vaccination program likely to reach critical mass within the next couple of months and the next round of fiscal stimulus providing a big boost, there is finally real light at the end of the tunnel,” Capital Economics said in a research note. The latest gains suggest that the worst of the pandemic-related jobs slump may be over – but big issues remain. While the unemployment rate has fallen sharply from a dizzying high of 14.8% last April the US still has 8.4m jobs less than it did before the pandemic and layoffs remain high. Last week, 719,000 people filed claims for unemployment benefits, the labor department announced on Thursday. The figure was up from 658,000 the week before. Although the number of claims is trending down from record highs, it is still more than three times as high as it was before the pandemic. The “real” unemployment rate may be closer to 9%, according to a broader measure of the unemployment rate that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve and includes people on the sidelines of the job market who are not actively looking for work. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are predicting the US will add an average of 514,000 jobs each month over the next year, for a total of more than 6 million. While such a gain would represent the best 12-month stretch of job creation in decades, the US is not expected to regain all the jobs lost to the pandemic until later in 2022. This week, ADP, the US’s largest payroll supplier, said the private sector had added 517,000 jobs in March, its strongest gain since September. “We saw marked improvement in March’s labor market data, reporting the strongest gain since September,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. “Job growth in the service sector significantly outpaced its recent monthly average, led with notable increase by the leisure and hospitality industry.”

  • China 'driving out journalists', EU says after BBC's Sudworth leaves

    The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.

  • GameStop’s Hiring Spree Will Continue

    The company said this week that its chief merchandising officer is leaving. That is the latest move in an executive shake-up that is expected to continue.

  • NJ wedding venues look forward to business getting back to normal

    As COVID restrictions relax, New Jersey wedding venues are looking forward to getting business back to normal.

  • 5 Takeaways About Biden’s $2.25 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

    Here’s a roundup of some initial reaction to and analysis of Biden’s $2.25 trillion plan. Critics find plenty to dislike: “While there’s widespread support across the political aisle to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure, critics of Biden’s plan ― and even some of its supporters ― have raised questions whether all the spending in the plan is truly needed, whether the tax increases on corporations are excessive and why the White House is using an unusual accounting approach to capture the deficit impact,” The Washington Post’s Heather Long writes. Biden is making a big bet on the benefits of tackling climate change: The president is trying to make the case that fighting climate change can create jobs, not destroy them. “For decades, Democrats have insisted ‘jobs versus the environment’ is a false choice. But in the scale of his proposal and the audacity of his promises, Mr. Biden may be laying his political future on that idea,” The New York Times reports. “He faces a lot of skepticism.” Union leaders, the Times adds, “are skeptical that the well-paying union jobs the president promises will materialize, noting that, so far, the ecosystem of manufacturers, contractors and utility developers that has grown up around the green economy has often been low-paying and hostile to unions.” And he’s challenging GOP orthodoxy on taxes and economic growth: The 2017 Republican tax cuts were based on the argument that lowering taxes on businesses would spur investment and job creation. But gross domestic product grew at a 2.4% rate in the two years before the tax overhaul and 2.4% in the two years after, writes Patricia Cohen of The New York Times. “By contrast,” Cohen says, “the animating idea behind the tax plan put forward by the Biden administration on Wednesday is that the best way to increase America’s competitiveness and foster economic growth is to raise corporate taxes to finance huge investments in transportation, broadband, utilities and more. … By shifting the tax burden, the Biden administration is saying corporations — among the biggest winners the last time around — should pick up more of the tab this time.” Not surprisingly, that’s drawn strong opposition from the business community. “We strongly oppose the general tax increases proposed by the administration, which will slow the economic recovery and make the U.S. less competitive globally — the exact opposite of the goals of the infrastructure plan,” Neil Bradley, chief policy officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement Wednesday. He’s also taking sides in a Democratic Party argument: In announcing his infrastructure plan Wednesday, Biden said he wants to build from the “middle out.” Bloomberg Businessweek’s Peter Coy explains that the phrase is more than just a rhetorical flourish. Biden, he says, “was taking sides in a long-running argument inside the Democratic Party. He was siding with the populist, liberal wing of the party and implicitly distancing himself from the low-tax, pro-business wing associated with former Treasury secretaries Robert Rubin and Lawrence Summers, among others.” The phrase, Coy explains, was coined by Nick Hanauer, a wealthy entrepreneur and venture capitalist who now advocates for liberal causes, and it indicates an economic approach focused on building a prosperous middle class in order to juice broad-based growth. “It’s the left’s alternative to top-down, or trickle-down economics, which is based on the concept that cutting taxes and reducing regulation on the rich will unleash their entrepreneurial energies and benefit all,” Coy writes. And Biden’s use of the term is another indication that while he has long been seen as a centrist, he’s taking a more progressive approach to the economy than Bill Clinton or Barack Obama did. “The Biden administration is the first administration in my lifetime to actually believe that the neoliberal framework is wrong and to advance a counter-narrative and new agenda,” Hanauer tells Coy. “It’s incredibly exciting and will lead to ridiculous prosperity for everyone.” Tax hikes on the rich are popular. Corporate tax hikes less so: A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found that more than half of voters support tax hikes to fund infrastructure spending — and voters by a two-to-one margin prefer infrastructure improvements paired with tax increases on the rich and corporations to those without tax hikes. But the tax hikes on individuals earning more than $400,000 a year and those on corporations aren’t seen the same, with a 10 percentage point drop in support for the business taxes. The survey of 2,043 registered voters was conducted March 26 to 29 and has a margin of error of 2 points. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.