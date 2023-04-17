Crosley Green will return to prison Monday for a 1990 Brevard County murder conviction

Crosley Green will turn himself in to the Florida Department of Corrections after being on conditional release for over two years.

Green has claimed for decades that he was wrongly convicted in the 1989 murder of Charles Flynn.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear his case and forced Green to return to prison.

In 2009, Green was resentenced to life in prison.

In 2018, Green’s conviction was overturned, but then an appeals court overturned that ruling.

Green’s legal team told us they are still working on several options, including parole or clemency.

On Sept. 5, 1990, Green was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1989, first-degree murder of Charles “Chip” Flynn, who was shot to death in Mims.

Green’s attorneys said there’s no direct evidence tying Green to the murder and that prosecution witnesses have recanted testimony since Green’s conviction.

