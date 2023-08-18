Cross-Charlotte chase suspect pleads guilty to several felonies; sentenced

The man who led a high-speed car chase across the Carolinas more than a year ago has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.

The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, 2022, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies. His sister was also charged in connection to the incident.

PREVIOUS: Bond raised for suspect charged with several felonies in cross-Charlotte chase

Chopper 9 Skyzoom followed the two-hour high-speed police chase. It started with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department monitoring Harding from a police helicopter just before 11 a.m. and ended just after 1:30 p.m. Skyzoom captured Harding crashing into multiple vehicles in busy sections of Charlotte and even stealing four new getaway vehicles during the incident.

On Friday, Channel 9 learned Harding pleaded guilty to: One count felony hit and run inflicting injury, one count felony flee to elude, two counts larceny of motor vehicle, one count possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count felony breaking and entering, one count breaking and entering motor vehicle, and one count felony larceny.

He was sentenced to two consecutive prison sentences of 10 to 21 months and ordered to pay restitution.

