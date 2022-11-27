Is Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) a High Growth Potential Stock?

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small Cap Equity” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund delivered a return of -3.09% net of fees, underperforming the -2.19% return of the Russell 2000 Index. Sector allocation contributed positively to the fund’s performance in the quarter, while stock selection detracted. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Capital highlighted stocks like Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) provides consultation services for healthcare clients. On November 23, 2022, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock closed at $35.21 per share. One-month return of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was -3.16%, and its shares gained 24.55% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has a market capitalization of $1.313 billion.

Aristotle Capital made the following comment about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN), a workforce solutions and healthcare staffing company, appreciated amid a favorable demand and pricing environment along with strengthening investor sentiment following the company’s upbeat investor day. We maintain a position, as we believe management’s recent investments in technology along with favorable industry supply-demand dynamics have the potential to drive further value for shareholders in periods to come"

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 20 hedge fund portfolios held Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 15 in the previous quarter.

