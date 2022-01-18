Cross-country skiing
An Olympic sport since the first Winter Games in Chamonix in 1924, cross-country skiing is an outdoor endurance sport. VIDEOGRAPHIC
An Olympic sport since the first Winter Games in Chamonix in 1924, cross-country skiing is an outdoor endurance sport. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Democrats made a full-throated push for voting rights legislation on Sunday as the Senate prepares to take up election reform this week, setting the scene for a high-stakes battle after two centrist Democrats announced last week that they will not support a rules change to approve voting rights reform amid GOP opposition.The Senate is slated to begin consideration of a House-passed voting rights bill on Tuesday. Republicans are expected to block...
Could Democrats settle for Electoral College reform?
Amari Cooper thought the Cowboys would have had one last chance to win against the 49ers on Sunday if the referee had been closer to the play.
The anchor also used humor to discuss catching the coronavirus again.
Republicans overtook Democrats as America's preferred political party during the last quarter of 2021, with the GOP holding its largest lead in voter preference since 1995.
The Kentucky congressman has been critical of Washington, DC's vaccine mandate, which came into effect on Sunday.
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged, Nasdaq 100 Index futures tumbled and global stocks were dragged down by concern that central banks will have to raise rates sooner than expected.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Te
“I heard a rumbling noise,” one student told the local newspaper. “It was loud, and I was out of there.”
Three quick cuts and the Browns can almost double their salary cap space. Are they worth it? Depends on how you value the players that would be involved:
Officially, neither the NFL nor the NFL Players Association had comment regarding Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians slapping the helmet of safety Andrew Adams, with an elbow on the follow-through. Unofficially, the incident has landed on the radar screen of the league office. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the incident is “being handled.” [more]
The game wasn't even over when people began sounding off against the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Kevin Na apparently wasn’t the only one who got a chuckle out of his social-media spat with fellow pro Grayson Murray.
Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.
Fans of Netflix's new docuseries 'Cheer' are baffled by the unknown meaning of 'FIOFMU,' often seen in the show. Well, here Coach Monica sets the record straight.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks.
Current 'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider has won 29 consecutive games on the quiz show and earned more than $1 million. Read how many records she has broken and how fans have reacted.
Jalen Hurts dropped a stinker in Sunday's loss to the Bucs, and a former MVP quarterback was not impressed by the Eagles' QB. By Adam Hermann
One of the longest – and tallest – hitters in professional golf is teeing it up in Palm Springs this week: 26-year-old South African James Hart du Preez.
Virat Kohli needs to shed his ego to play under a new leader after giving up the Test captaincy, cricket icon Kapil Dev said as uncertainty swirled about the future of the national team.
"The Grobber" was a longtime employee of radio station 670 The Score