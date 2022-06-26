After cross-county chase, Brevard County deputies shoot, kill man accused of kidnapping 2 women

Law enforcement shot and killed a man Saturday night after deputies said he kidnapped two women and led law enforcement on a cross-county chase.

The pursuit started around 8 p.m. when the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office advising that it was in pursuit of a suspect vehicle with a possible hostage from a kidnapping and shooting incident that happened in Osceola County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The chase continued into southern Brevard County and ended when the suspect’s car became disabled in a field in the area of Old Dixie Highway and Foley Lane in Grant-Valkaria.

According to a news release, the female victim shot during the kidnapping was able to escape and was rescued by deputies.

Read: Gun safety bill: Biden signs legislation passed by Congress

The suspect took a second female into the woods at gunpoint, deputies said.

Sheriff’s aviation units were able to locate the suspect and the female hostage and officers were able to intercept them.

Read: Deputies investigate after couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide on International Drive

A shootout between the suspect and law enforcement ended after the suspect was shot and killed.

The hostage was rescued by deputies. Both women were transported to the hospital.

Read: Disney, other U.S. companies to pay for employees’ reproductive care travel expenses

No law enforcement was injured during the shootout.

Deputies have not released the identities of the suspect, victims or law enforcement personnel involved in this shooting.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.