Cross county chase ends in arrest

Jun. 16—A wild chase from Athens to Corsicana Wednesday afternoon ended when Henderson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators arrested a wanted man in possession of contraband.

"Our team does not quit," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said of the long pursuit from the Athens Loop, up State Highway 31, into Corsicana and up to Wilmer, through a golf course, open pastures, and a neighborhood.

Esequiel Hernandez, 31, was spotted by Investigators Kenneth Slaton, Tell Walker, and Cynthia Clements who were working a stolen vehicle report in the Athens hospital area.

He fled the scene in his vehicle, which matched the description of the stolen vehicle with a faulty taillight Investigators were attempting to locate. Officers pursued as he drove at high speed into oncoming traffic headed toward Corsicana.

He evaded multiple law-enforcement agencies and spike strips, driving through a golf course, open pastures, and finally a subdivision in Wilmer.

When stopped and taken into custody, it was learned he was wanted for a parole violation. He had illegally removed his ankle monitor.

Inside his vehicle, the narcotics investigators found a large amount of methamphetamine in the driver's seat.

The suspect was taken to the Henderson County Jail.

Hillhouse said he would like to thank all agencies that assisted in this apprehension.