2 arrested, 1 on the run after police chase involving stolen Altima

Two people were arrested early Monday morning after a chase involving a stolen Nissan Altima that started in Rowan County and ended in Cabarrus County, authorities said.

Another person who was in the car has not been caught.

Rowan County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the speeding Altima that didn’t have the proper tags near Interstate 85 and Old Beatty Ford Road at about 3 a.m.

The pursuit on Interstate 85 South ended at Exit 49 when the car avoided stop sticks, spun out of control, and hit a concrete barrier and patrol car.

One of the passengers jumped out and ran.

The driver, Clevo Odell Shuff, and a passenger, Aimedo Ilembula, were taken into custody.

Shuff was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, damage to property, no operator’s license, displaying a fictitious license plate, assault on a government official, speeding, and failure to maintain lane.

Ilembula was served with an outstanding warrant from Charlotte on the unrelated charge of shooting into occupied property.

They are in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

The front-seat passenger who ran off hasn’t been found by late Monday afternoon.

A teen was in the car and wasn’t charged.

