Cross Creek High School student facing disciplinary action for bringing weapon to school

A Cross Creek High School student was found with a weapon Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents.

The student entered the building and a Richmond County School System police officer smelled a strong odor as the student walked by, according to the letter. While searching the student, the officer found a weapon.

The school said the incident will be addressed by the code of conduct and did not announce any criminal charges.

