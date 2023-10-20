Cross Creek High School student facing disciplinary action for bringing weapon to school
A Cross Creek High School student was found with a weapon Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents.
The student entered the building and a Richmond County School System police officer smelled a strong odor as the student walked by, according to the letter. While searching the student, the officer found a weapon.
The school said the incident will be addressed by the code of conduct and did not announce any criminal charges.
