Cross-dressing bank robber sentenced

Nov. 5—GOSHEN — A judge decided a Fishers man should do more than dozen years in prison for robbing a bank in Elkhart nearly five years ago.

Tevin Attkisson, 27, was sentenced in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday following his trial in September. Judge Michael Christofeno ordered Attkisson to a 14-year prison term, followed by two years of probation.

A jury had found Attkisson guilty of a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery at the end of the three-day trial.

Attkisson was accused of holding up the Key Bank branch at 3821 S. Main St. in January 2017 while disguised as a woman, including using makeup to cover his neck and facial tattoos. He had allegedly handed a teller a note that showed he was armed with a gun and demanded cash.

He was arrested a few weeks later outside a Lake City Bank along Nappanee Street, disguised again. The prosecution alleged he may have been casing the branch to attempt another robbery.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer argued for a 16-year sentence, describing armed bank robberies as particularly dangerous given the number of people who are put in danger.

"The opportunity for persons to be injured or killed goes up dramatically when a bank is being robbed," Pitzer said.

Attkisson apologized to the court after he was sentenced. He also said he intends to appeal the verdict. Christofeno appointed a public defender to help work on the appeal.

TRIAL DATE SET IN MURDER CASE

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.

Among them, a process is underway to transfer a Dunlap man from a prison in Michigan back to Elkhart County to face allegations he murdered a man and set his body on fire.

Austin Bowlin, 37, appeared via video from the prison for a hearing while an interstate detainers agreement is being worked out.

Bowlin is charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing Jeffrey Crapo of Elkhart in March 2020. After the shooting, he allegedly drove around with Crapo's body in a car to locations in Indiana and Michigan, including allegedly forcing a witness to ride with him for part of the journey, over about three days. He then allegedly attempted to dispose of the body by setting the car on fire outside Jackson, Michigan March 4.

Story continues

Bowlin was first taken into custody in Michigan, and then charged with arson and mutilation of a corpse. He apparently pleaded no contest to the counts in August and was sentenced about a month later.

The local murder case, since the shooting allegedly occurred in Elkhart County, was filed Sept. 14.

At Thursday's hearing, Bowlin's trial was scheduled for April 4, and a public defender was appointed to the case. The prosecution anticipated the agreement will be finalized, and he'll be transferred to Elkhart County by early December.

SENTENCING ENHANCEMENT

The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office plans to seek a tougher sentence if a Goshen man is convicted in an ongoing murder case.

Judge Christofeno accepted a filing that the office intends to amend the charges against Jordon Norton to include a penalty for using a firearm during a felony that led to a death.

Norton, 30, faces counts of murder, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. He's accused of shooting and killing David Artley, 43, of Elkhart, during a confrontation at Hardy's Bar in downtown Elkhart in August 2020. A woman was also injured during the incident.

Norton is scheduled to stand trial beginning Feb. 21.

MURDER TRIALS

Two other murder trials were pushed back until next spring.

Judge Christofeno accepted requests to postpone the trials for Christian Maradiaga and Jordan Wolf during separate hearings Thursday.

Maradiaga, 19, of Elkhart, is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and interfering with the reporting of a crime. He's accused of causing the death of a 4-year-old boy at an apartment along the 2800 block of Toledo Road June 9.

Christofeno rescheduled the trial from Dec. 6 to May 2.

Meanwhile, Wolf, 22, of Elkhart, is charged with murder over accusations he killed Forrest Howard, 27, in the 500 block of South Fifth Street in Elkhart June 19.

His trial, which was also set to start Dec. 6, was rescheduled for April 18.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.