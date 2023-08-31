Cross examination begins in final Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

ANTRIM COUNTY — Well into its second week, defense attorneys finally got their chance to cross-examine the state’s key witness in the final trial involving conspirators from the failed plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As a star witness for the attorney general’s team, FBI Special Agent Henrik “Hank” Impola had been on the stand for five days providing the jury with details of the defendants' plan to “snatch and grab” the governor from her Birch Lake summer cabin in Elk Rapids. Impola also played a key role in last year’s Jackson County trial, which saw the successful prosecution of three other men involved in the plot.

Defense attorney Kristyna Nunzio, representing William "Bill" Null, cross-examines FBI Agent Hank Impola on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Under the questioning of Michigan Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin, Impola detailed the numerous interactions between the defendants — Eric Molitor and brothers Bill and Mike Null — and key leaders in the plot, including Adam Fox and Barry Croft, who were found guilty in federal court.

Impola described how the group of conspirators joined forces with militia groups, including the Wolverine Watchmen and the Michigan Liberty Militia, to kidnap Whitmer. Impola said their plan was meant to cause a domino effect and lead to nationwide civil war.

The defense had several objections to individual exhibits presented by the prosecution while Impola was on the stand. In one instance, attorney William Barnett opposed to video clips of his client, Molitor, in a January 2023 interview with freelance journalist Eric VanDussen. The interview had been obtained by both parties only days before the trial started and was a last-minute addition to the AG’s exhibit list.

In the clips shown to the jury on Aug. 29, Molitor is seen responding to questions from VanDussen about the "boogaloo," a reference to a second American Civil War, and his participation in surveillance of the governor’s summer cottage. Molitor acknowledges in one clip that he knew "exactly" what he was doing when taking photos of the governor’s Elk Rapids residence in April 2020.

"I knew exactly what I was doing ... I'm not stupid," said Molitor.

Eric Molitor's attorney William Barnett cross-examines FBI Special Agent Hank Impola on Wednesday, Aug. 30 about images captured of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's summer cabin in Elk Rapids near Birch Lake.

Barnett argued that Molitor’s comments had been taken out of context and requested that longer clips from the interview be shown to the jury. The judge granted that request on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The longer clips showed Molitor describing how it was hard to say no to the request to take photos.

"How do you say no to somebody?" Molitor said.

Barnett’s requests for a mistrial due the submission of the interview or that VanDussen take the stand to answer questions about the interview were denied by the judge.

Freelance journalist Eric VanDussen (back left) records the trial proceedings on Aug. 30, 2023 in the Antrim County Courthouse. Clips from an interview VanDussen conducted with defendant Eric Molitor in January 2023 were introduced as exhibits by the prosecution on Aug. 29.

Judge Charles Hamlyn had declined another motion for a mistrial earlier in the week on Monday, Aug. 28, when the defense objected to the state’s inclusion of law enforcement officials as potential targets in the kidnapping plot. Exhibits had shown the defendants' acknowledgment that in the plan’s execution, Whitmer’s security detail and local law officers could be casualties of the operation.

Before the defense took over questioning of Impola on Wednesday, the prosecution played a recorded phone conversation between ringleader Adam Fox’s ex-girlfriend, Amanda Keller, and an unidentified FBI employee on Aug. 21, 2020. Keller had called the FBI to report the group’s actions, which she described as “domestic terrorism.”

Amanda Keller, ex-girlfriend of kidnapping plot ringleader Adam Fox, invoked her Fifth Amendment right during the trial on Thursday, Aug. 30, and didn't testify. The prosecution presented an audio recording of a phone call Keller made to the FBI in 2020 reporting Fox and others for domestic terrorism.

All three of the defendants were arrested on Oct. 7, 2020.

Search warrants were executed that same day, and combat gear and weapons were found in their homes.

In Molitor’s Cadillac home and car, FBI agents found 13 firearms, body armor, a gas mask, flex cuffs, a radio and combat medical kit designed to treat wounds while in battle. A radio frequency detector was also found, which is a device that could detect if someone was wearing a listening device. This caused concern for the safety of the FBI’s undercover individuals who had infiltrated the group.

In Bill Null’s home in Shelbyville, 45 firearms were found as well as body armor and a radio.

In Mike Null’s Plainwell home, 40 firearms were found along with body armor and a radio.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Bill Null’s attorney Krystina Nunzio, who is co-council with her father, Damian Nunzio, was the first from the defense to cross-examine Agent Impola.

She questioned the certitude of his testimony regarding photographs of her client and confirmed that Bill was “exercising his First Amendment rights” in the various public rallies he had attended, including the American Patriot Rally on April 30, 2020 which saw hundreds of protestors packed into the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing.

The prosecution had shown video of Null with a firearm at the event as part of the Michigan Liberty Militia. Krystina also confirmed with Impola that Bill had not taken an oath to the Wolverine Watchmen and had not interacted with that group on that day.

An exhibit showing the driver's license photos of several individuals investigated by the FBI in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, including all three defendants in the current trial — Mike and Bill Null and Eric Molitor.

Second up for the defense on Wednesday was Molitor’s attorney. Barnett began by, among other things, showing Impola numerous photos of the governor’s Birch Lake cottage available to the public on the website Realtor.com.

One of the state’s key accusations against Molitor is that he participated in a reconnaissance trip to Elk Rapids with Adam Fox and took live photographs of the governor’s cottage, thus providing material support for an act of terrorism.

An exhibit created by the attorney general's team often referred to during the trial: a timeline of significant events leading up to the arrest of the defendants in October 2020.

Molitor and the twin Null brothers are being charged in Antrim County's 13th Circuit Court with providing material support for terrorist acts — punishable by up to 20 years in prison — and illegally possessing firearms.

The trial, which is expected to last 15 days, will continue Thursday, Aug. 31 with the continued cross examination of Impola by Molitor's attorney.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Cross examination begins in final Whitmer kidnapping plot trial