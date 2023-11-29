Cross-state travelers, beware. Snow is likely in the passes the rest of the week

Travelers driving across the Cascade Mountains will need to be prepared for snow, with up to 14 inches of fresh snow possible on Friday night at Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90.

The snow was expected to start Wednesday night, with 1 to 3 inches possible Thursday and 3 to 5 inches possible Thursday night. Friday is forecast to have the most snow with 7 to 11 inches Friday and 10 to 14 inches Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday a rain and snow mix is forecast.

Snow and less desirable mixtures of freezing rain and sleet are in the forecast for White Pass as well Friday and Saturday when temperatures are expected to be in the 20s. But it is expected to transition to rain by Sunday, when the high will reach about 40 degrees.

Travelers heading southeast from the Tri-Cities on Interstate 84 through Oregon can expect a mix of rain and snow from Wednesday night through Sunday across the Blue Mountains, with only an inch or two of snow accumulation.