Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares November Cash Distribution

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.051832 per unit, payable on December 14, 2020, to unitholders of record on November 30, 2020. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.



Underlying Sales






Volumes (a)


Average Price




Oil

(Bbls)


Gas

(Mcf)


Oil

(per Bbl)


Gas

(per Mcf)










Current Month Distribution


16,000


96,000


$39.93


$2.40










Prior Month Distribution


20,000


110,000


$40.32


$2.74












(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income. Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.


Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $15,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.7 million, including accrued interest of $422,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $6,000 on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $0.2 million, including accrued interest of $4,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

