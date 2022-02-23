Cross Village election data "cloning" case ends with misdemeanor plea

Feb. 23—PETOSKEY — A woman who faced felony charges after she was accused of plotting to "clone" voting data in Cross Village Township, pleaded no contest Tuesday to a single misdemeanor charge of creating a disturbance.

Tera Jackson agreed in 90th District Court to plead no contest, and in exchange the prosecutor dropped two felony charges — common law fraud and unauthorized access of a computer — agreed to a delayed sentence and possible expungement.

"The court will enter a conviction to the misdemeanor without you telling me exactly what you did, okay?" explained 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.

"That's how no contest works," Stepka said. "You'll still have a conviction for creating a disturbance, do you understand that?"

"My understanding is, that goes away," Jackson said, "after the successful — yeah, me continuing my life as I always have, not being a criminal."

Stepka presided as a visiting judge in response to a Feb. 3 order from the state court administrator's office, he said.

Ninetieth District Court Judge Angela Lasher, who was challenged unsuccessfully in the 2020 election by Jackson's attorney, Robert A. Banner, recused herself from the case.

Jackson was arrested in October, records show, more than eight months after witnesses said she organized a Jan. 14, 2021 effort to "clone" or back-up voting data from the township's ballot tabulator.

Police reports from the Emmet County Sheriff's Office state Jackson called a local computer technician, Allan Coveyou, asked him to find someone with military or law enforcement experience to serve as an "oath keeper," then go to the township hall and back up election data before the ballot tabulator could be "wiped clean."

Coveyou and a man court and police documents identified as Michael Starkey went to Township Trustee Howard Wood's home, then the three men proceeded to the township hall and told township clerk Diana Keller they were there to access the ballot tabulator.

Starkey was equipped with a sidearm and wearing a bulletproof vest that Wood said had a strip of white fabric with black letters spelling out "POLICE," which he said Starkey removed before arriving at the township hall.

Keller said she was afraid for her safety, and that no data was stored on the tabulator, as the machine only counts ballots.

Keller also previously expressed suspicions a former clerk may have been involved in the incident, and Jackson appeared to confirm this, under questioning by Stepka.

"I'm curious as to why you would act on a phone call from someone you didn't know," Stepka said, of Jackson's recitation of events during the Tuesday hearing.

"Oh no, I knew Pricilla Sweet and Howard Wood," Jackson said.

Sweet is a former clerk of Cross Village Township, who lost the 2020 election to Keller and was at the township hall the day of the incident.

Wood is a current township trustee, who acknowledged he was briefly acquainted with Jackson, and now felt used and lied to by her.

Cross Village Township Supervisor Stephen Keller — brother to Diana — attended the hearing Tuesday and said justice was not served.

"It looks like the worst deal in history," Keller said. "One person was picked to take a slap on the wrist and then let it go. It goes to law and order in our communities and nationally and I was very disappointed.

Diana Keller said she is considering filing a complaint with the Michigan Attorney General's office, over handling of the incident.

Stepka, too, seemed puzzled by the plea agreement.

At one point, the judge suggested asking a probation officer to conduct a pre-sentencing report, though Banner said little would be gained by such an effort, as Jackson had no criminal record.

The case was prosecuted by Emmet County Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Graham, who said he'd accept whatever delayed sentence period the judge chose, whether 30 or 90 days.

"For me this is a bit of an unusual set of facts," Stepka said. "But if the parties are in agreement, we can move forward with sentencing."

Graham and Banner said they were, and the hearing, conducted over Zoom, ended just after 2:15 p.m.

A budget meeting was scheduled Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Cross Village Township, and Diana Keller said following the sentencing it appears there would be no restitution for damage to the township's $5,000 tabulator, the township would discuss how to pay for a new one.

"This is so unfair to the township," Keller said. "What really happened? Nobody knows. And what will stop them from doing that to me next year? Nothing."