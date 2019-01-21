Has CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

CrossAmerica Partners is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 324 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CAPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPL's full-year earnings has moved 89.32% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CAPL has returned 18.64% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 10.42%. This means that CrossAmerica Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CAPL belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.06% so far this year, meaning that CAPL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CAPL as it looks to continue its solid performance.



