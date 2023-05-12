Crossbow, barn homicide cases in Madison County get new court dates

The defendants in two September 2021 homicide cases in Madison County are due in court July 20 at the Madison County Courthouse.

MARSHALL - While there were no homicide cases in Madison County in 2022, there were two in the span of a week in September 2021, and the defendants in the two homicides had their cases continued on May 11.

Richard Eugene Towe Sr., 51, of Marshall, was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Cody Jonathan Garrett after police say Towe shot Garrett with a crossbow on Sept. 22, 2021.

Dallas Griffin, 19, of Asheville, and Adrienne Diane Tipton, 33, of Weaverville, were arrested in the Sept. 24, 2021 homicide of 25-year-old Randy Sherlin in a barn along Doug Cove Road in Marshall.

Griffin is charged with murder, while Tipton is charged with accessory after the fact, according to warrants.

Towe and Griffin are both being held in the Madison County jail.

The next court date for Towe, Griffin and Tipton is July 20 at the Madison County Courthouse.

Garrett homicide

Garrett, of Marshall, was a 2020 graduate of Madison High School. He was the son of Scotty Garrett and Martha Norton, whom he leaves behind along with a brother and sister and many other relatives, according to his obituary.

In a November 2021 interview, Garrett's grandfather, Danny Garrett, said he wanted to see justice served as soon as possible.

The grandfather, who said he knew "of (Towe) but didn't know him (well)," wanted to see justice served soon, he said.

"I want him to be tried as quick as possible," Garrett said.

Sheriff Buddy Harwood said it's not that simple.

"It's going to take some time," Harwood said. "It's one of those things. It's going to take some time, and I told him that. I told him he needs to be corresponding with the District Attorney's Office if he wants things to move any faster because that's definitely out of my purview."

Sherlin homicide

As for the Sherlin homicide, while Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood has said the alleged shooter, Dallas Keith Griffin, 19, and his alleged accomplice, Adrienne Diane Tipton, 33, were out to commit a robbery, the victim's sister, Kasey Holcombe, believes the motive was something else — a love triangle gone bad.

"I think it could be a lot of different scenarios," she said. "You have a 33-year-old woman running around with a 19-year-old boy, plus she was with my brother when he got out of prison (in June). Then all of a sudden, he gets with this other girl, and Adrienne gets with his best friend (Griffin)."

Holcombe described Griffin, as Sherlin's "ride or die" — a term meaning the two men were best friends. She said that Tipton, of Weaverville, was a former girlfriend of Sherlin's, but that she was also romantically involved with Griffin.

