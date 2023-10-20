Crossbow and samurai sword seized in drug crackdown

A crossbow, samurai sword and £250,000 worth of drugs have been seized in the latest phase of a police crackdown.

The south-west of England's five police forces worked together with the aim of putting a 'ring of steel' around the region against drugs.

Operation Scorpion ran from 9 October to 15 October.

Police said they arrested 94 people and safeguarded 62 vulnerable young people and adults.

Avon and Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire police forces were all involved in the operation.

Speaking on behalf of the forces, Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Catherine Roper said: "These positive results from last week's activities of arrests and drugs seizures show that we are being effective in disrupting the illegal drugs trade - taking illegal substances off the streets, arresting those who deal them as well as dismantling those criminal gangs and county lines.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Equally as important is the work we are doing to protect and help those vulnerable people - often children and young adults - who are exploited to become part of these criminal networks.

"These victims are usually threatened with violence - and sometimes are even on the receiving end of this violence - which forces them into working for these criminal gangs.

Police said they also seized more than £73,000 of cash and a set of nun-chucks.

"Our message is clear - the south-west is no place for drugs," she added.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk