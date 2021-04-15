Crosses to raise local awareness during National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Apr. 15—ANDERSON — The 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims' Rights Week will be commemorated April 18-24.

Since 1981, one week in April is annually dedicated to raising public awareness about the effects victimization has on individuals, families, friends, and their communities.

This year's theme is Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.

Locally, the week will be observed with crosses being placed on the lawn of Citizens Plaza Park at Ninth and Main streets. The crosses will be emblazoned with the names of those victims who lost their lives to a homicide and/or traffic accident that involved an impaired driver. The crosses will be arranged alphabetically throughout the park. Family and friends are encouraged to decorate the cross honoring their loved ones.

In keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols, no candlelight vigil is scheduled for this year.

For more information on National Crime Victims' Rights Week or how you can get involved, contact Anderson Police Department Victim Assistance Coordinator Christy Jones at 765-648-6737. Jones has served the citizens of Anderson as a victim's advocate for more than 20 years.

As the coordinator, she specializes in helping victims recover from the physical, emotional and financial impacts of crime. She supports victims as they navigate the criminal justice system to include criminal court and providing all resources for which they are eligible.

Information about the week nationally is available on the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.gov/ncvrw.

For more information or assistance for crime victims in Anderson, contact cljones@cityofanderson.com.