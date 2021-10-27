CrossFirst Bankshares' (NASDAQ:CFB) investors will be pleased with their respectable 61% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) share price is up 61% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 33% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year CrossFirst Bankshares saw its earnings per share (EPS) increase strongly. We don't think the exact number is a good guide to the sustainable growth rate, but we do think this sort of increase is impressive. We are not surprised the share price is up. We're real advocates of letting inflection points like this guide our research as stock pickers.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on CrossFirst Bankshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

It's nice to see that CrossFirst Bankshares shareholders have gained 61% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 1.6%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). Before forming an opinion on CrossFirst Bankshares you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

