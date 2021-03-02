CrossFit condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'loathsome and dangerous lies'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rachel E. Greenspan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
marjorie taylor greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP

  • Fitness brand CrossFit, a staple of Marjorie Taylor Greene's political brand, is distancing from the Republican.

  • A spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the company is against Greene's conspiracy theories.

  • CrossFit's statement comes after the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Fitness brand CrossFit has publicly disavowed Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Republican's previous support for QAnon, conspiracy theories about school shootings, and past support for executions of Democrats.

"CrossFit supports respectful fact-based political dialogue to address our common challenges, and we strongly oppose the loathsome and dangerous lies attributed to Ms. Greene," Andrew Weinstein, a spokesperson for CrossFit, told BuzzFeed News, the outlet reported on Monday.

Weinstein did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The congresswoman has frequently referenced her relationship to CrossFit throughout her campaign and after her election to Congress last fall. In 2013, she became the co-owner of a CrossFit affiliate gym in Alpharetta, Georgia, before leaving the business a few years later, BuzzFeed News reported.

She continued to support the gym and touted her time as a small-business owner throughout her 2020 campaign for Congress. In November 2020, she posted a video on Twitter of her working out in a Washington, DC hotel room, claiming that CrossFit gyms in DC were closed due to the pandemic. "In DC, NOTHING is open bc of Democrat tyrannical control. So here's my hotel room workout," she said.

But gyms were not closed at the time, according to the Washington Times. A subsequent tweet from Greene included screenshots to show that CrossFit locations in the city were not allowing drop-in customers.

Greene'has previously claimed that school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut, did not actually happen, according to screenshots from Greene's Facebook that were obtained by Media Matters for America. Greene also ran a Facebook group that posted memes advocating for the executions of Democrats, Mother Jones reported, and expressed support for that violence on her own Facebook profile, CNN found.

She was also a passionate supporter of QAnon, the baseless right-wing conspiracy theory alleging Trump was fighting a "deep state" cabal of pedophiles until she claimed to reject the movement in February.

The CrossFit statement comes after the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments on February 4.

In June 2020, CrossFit's founder and former CEO stepped down after discussing conspiracy theories on a Zoom call.

A spokesperson for Greene did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Nobull Is Now the Title Sponsor of the CrossFit Games

    "When two companies aligned behind the same core principles come together, it doesn't feel like a deal. It feels like a union," says CrossFit CEO and owner Eric Roza.

  • Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The military veteran announced his campaign on social media as Georgia Democrats aim to oust the freshman representative. Sgt. Marcus Flowers has announced his official campaign against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district. In his newly released campaign video shared on social media, the military veteran laid out his case as a Democratic candidate.

  • Feds Arrest White Supremacist Livestreamer in Dawn Raid, Rattling Supporters

    Broward Sheriff’s OfficeThe FBI arrested a notorious white supremacist livestreamer in an early morning raid in Florida on Tuesday.FBI agents, working with Fort Lauderdale police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested Paul N. Miller, 32, on one charge of being a “convicted felon in possession of a firearm.” The FBI said in a press release that Miller was arrested without incident.Miller’s neighbors in Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside neighborhood reported hearing flashbangs during the raid, which took place around 5 a.m. ET, local TV station NBC 6 reported. One neighbor described seeing law enforcement officers carrying out a box that appeared to have “a shotgun on the front or an AK.”Biden Taps a War on Terror Veteran to Stop White SupremacistsMiller, who goes by the name “Gypsy Crusader” online, has amassed more than 40,000 followers on Telegram, a messaging app and social media network popular with far-right extremists. Many of Miller’s videos feature him dressing up as characters like the Joker or Nintendo’s Mario, then hurling racial abuse at strangers, including children, through the randomized chat app Omegle. Miller can be seen holding a gun in some of his videos.A grand jury indicted Miller on the firearms charge on Feb. 25, according to court records unsealed Tuesday. Miller is charged with illegally possessing a gun on Jan. 17, 2018. The indictment doesn’t describe the 2018 incident in which Miller allegedly had the firearm.Miller’s Tuesday arrest sent shockwaves through internet extremist circles. Miller had recently sold patches promoting his channel to his supporters, with his arrest raising fears among other extremists that the FBI could access his customer files and find out their own names and addresses.In messages captured by extremism researcher Hilary Sargent, Miller’s supporters worried about the possibility that they could soon become FBI targets themselves. If convicted, Miller faces up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House Republicans jostle over proxy voting after Florida trip

    During a GOP meeting, Texas Rep. Chip Roy called out fellow Republicans who voted “by proxy” against the Democrats’ Covid relief bill last week.

  • Arizona GOP lawyer tells Supreme Court the party needs certain voting restrictions to compete with Democrats

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments by Arizona Republicans in defense of two voting restrictions they are looking to keep intact. At one point, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Michael Carvin, a lawyer representing the Arizona GOP, what the party's interest in maintaining the policy of discarding ballots cast at the wrong precinct was. Carvin answered, without hesitation, that removing the rule would prevent Republicans from competing in the state. "It puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats," he told Barrett. "Politics is a zero sum game. Every extra vote that they get through unlawful interpretations of Section 2 hurts us. It's the difference between winning an election 50-49 and losing an election." In key voting rights case, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asks GOP lawyer Michael Carvin “what’s the interest” to Republicans in keeping voting restrictions in Arizona. Carvin: “Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats. Politics is a zero-sum game.” pic.twitter.com/In7GULkSUb — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021 Critics argued Carvin was essentially admitting some Republicans believe "it is okay to manipulate elections to gain partisan advantage." Per Reuters, part of the reason voting rights activists have targeted the precinct rule is that voters sometimes inadvertently cast their ballots at the wrong polling station because their assigned location is not always the closest one to their homes. However, Reuters reports the high court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is likely to uphold the restriction, as well as another that makes it a crime to hand over someone else's ballot to election officials during early voting. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitalsJohn Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back cover

  • Top lobbying shop during Trump presidency winds down

    A lobbying firm that landed big business from its founders' work electing Donald Trump to the White House is winding down operations now that he's left office.Why it matters: Avenue Strategies was one of the first firms to build a practice off of Trump's unexpected win. It marketed an understanding of the former president's governing style rare in D.C. when the firm was founded in early 2017.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: Avenue informed the Justice Department on Monday it was ceasing all foreign lobbying activity.It disclosed ending a brief lobbying agreement with a Turkish lawmaker, and told DOJ, "This is the Final Statement of the registrant." That filing came after Avenue parted with the last of its domestic lobbying clients late last year.What they're saying: Avenue co-founder Barry Bennett, who advised Trump's 2016 campaign, attributed the firm's demise to apolitical circumstances, echoing the explanation he gave to CNBC last month."COVID and the craziness around our old (downtown D.C.) office made it unsustainable," he told Axios via email.Asked whether Trump's departure from office damaged Avenue's business prospects, Bennett said, "We never really got a chance to find out."The backstory: Avenue was founded by Bennett and fellow Trump campaign alums Corey Lewandowski and Ed Brookover. Their ties to the president immediately landed them work."You know, in our first week in business, we probably had 50 people who were trying to hire us," Bennett told The Daily Beast in 2019. "(T)hey didn't know who else to go to" after Trump was elected.The firm brought on big-name clients including the Qatari embassy and Citgo, the U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company.Avenue also represented Big Cat Rescue, the Florida wildlife sanctuary run by Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" fame.What's next: In late December, Bennett founded a new firm, Bennett Strategies, based in Alexandria, Va.He said it will engage in government relations consulting "and politics domestically and internationally.""I have plenty of Democrat friends that I worked with the last four years and I am already working with them with the new administration," Bennett told Axios. "I have never considered myself an access lobbyist. I’ve been here since Reagan and my value-add is strategy."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Scoop: Trump had to be talked out of an early endorsement in Ohio's 2022 U.S. Senate race

    Donald Trump had to be talked out of making an early endorsement in Ohio's 2022 U.S. Senate race, a sign of his eagerness to reengage politically, people familiar with the conversations tell Axios.What we're hearing: The former president discussed endorsing former state GOP chair Jane Timken last week during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, but top advisers — including Donald Trump Jr. — urged him to wait.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“It’s way too early to make endorsement decisions in many of the races, particularly when primaries are more than a year away," Trump adviser Jason Miller told Axios. “This is much broader than any one race.”Endorsements will come only after candidate establish their campaigns and are vetted by the Trump operation, including filling out a questionnaire that will "help ensure all endorsees are conservative America First Republicans," Miller said.Trump's endorsement, which is highly coveted by Republicans across the country, could be the deciding factor for the Ohio GOP, a state party that's veered away from traditional John Kasich conservatism toward a full-on embrace of Trumpism.Between the lines: During their meeting, Trump asked McDaniel what she thought about Timken, who recently resigned as state party chair. He also wondered whether McDaniel thought Timken is "loyal" to him, two sources familiar with their conversation said.McDaniel spoke positively about Timken and her chances of succeeding Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the sources said, despite it being against the RNC's bylaws for the chairwoman to get involved in primary campaigns. “Chairwoman McDaniel is good friends with Jane Timken and thinks highly of her. But, Chairwoman McDaniel did not make any recommendations on endorsements to President Trump and remains neutral in the primary,” RNC spokesperson Mike Reed said.Trump later spoke with Timken and discussed the race.Timken's name originally came up while Trump and McDaniel were discussing Bob Paduchik's run for chair of the Ohio GOP. The Trump-backed candidate was named to the position Friday.Later in the week, Trump huddled with his top political team, including Don Jr., former campaign managers Bill Stepien and Brad Parscale, former social media director Dan Scavino, former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark and Miller, as Politico first reported.While the team was discussing a number of races, the younger Trump said his father should not be endorsing in Ohio so early, one person familiar with the meeting told Axios.Don Jr. said there were too many unknowns in the race right now, and added there are multiple candidates who are running, or thinking about running, who are pro-Trump.Be smart: Donald Trump has already made several endorsements ahead of the 2022 elections, including Paduchik, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) for reelection and his former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a candidate for governor of Arkansas.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White House responds to Cuomo allegations: 'Every woman coming forward should be heard'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday addressed the multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying the Biden administration supports an investigation of him and believes the three women making the accusations should be heard.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene claims ‘real’ voter suppression is her having to wait to go through metal detectors at Congress

    The For the People Act – also known as HR1 – aims to make voting in federal elections easier

  • If Democrats Would Grow Up and Pass Their Agenda, the Conservative Movement Could Be in Trouble

    Right-wing luminaries are consumed with Dr. Seuss and worshipping a golden idol of their rageclown demigod. Democrats should can the filibuster and pass their popular solutions to issues most people actually care about.

  • Ivanka Trump Goes for a Run in a Tank Top, Leggings & All-Black Sneakers With Jared Kushner

    The former first daughter is currently residing in Miami.

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?John Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back coverArizona GOP lawyer tells Supreme Court the party needs certain voting restrictions to compete with Democrats

  • Tennessee Senate passes bill banning transgender high school athletes from playing sports

    Tennessee is the latest state to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in middle or high school sports that matches their gender identity.

  • A man in New Jersey admitted to working with white supremacists nationwide to destroy properties belonging to Black and Jewish Americans

    Richard Tobin admitted to organizing a "Kristallnacht"-like attack on synagogues and Black Americans' properties nationwide as part of neo-Nazi group.

  • Veteran prosecutor Phillips to return as acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C

    The U.S. Justice Department will name veteran prosecutor Channing Phillips as acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, a role he also played in the Obama administration, according to one current and one former department official. Phillips will take over the helm of the U.S. Attorney's Office at a time when prosecutors there are consumed with a sprawling probe into the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by former Republican President Donald Trump's supporters. The case is considered unprecedented in its size and scope, also making it difficult for the U.S. District Court to handle the workload as it continues conducting hearings virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott says he's opening the state '100%' and lifting the mask mandate a day after the CDC warned states not to relax COVID-19 restrictions

    Texas is experiencing an uptick in reported COVID-19 cases after the winter storm, and it has more hot-spot counties than any other state.

  • J.J. Watt gets blessing to wear retired No. 99 from daughter of Cardinals legend Marshall Goldberg

    J.J. Watt may get to wear No. 99 in Arizona after all.

  • 20-Year-Old MAGA Politician’s War on Antifa Backfires Horribly

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via FacebookChaos. Incivility. Lack of respect for authority.Those are the things a Montana lawmaker accuses anti-fascists of in a new resolution intended to designate the movement a “domestic terrorist organization.”But the measure is struggling to get off the ground, and the 20-year-old MAGA acolyte-turned-state lawmaker pushing it seems to be the reason why.Days after far-right rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol, Montana state Rep. Braxton Mitchell introduced a resolution aimed at the opposite end of the political spectrum: “antifa,” the loosely affiliated left-wing anti-fascist movement. Nevermind that “antifa” is not a centralized group, nor that the United States government makes no such designations of “domestic terror.”The bill is the latest attempt to push penalties on the left even as national-security experts plead with lawmakers to watch for new attacks from the far right. Unlike previous anti-anti-fascist bills, however, this one’s biggest stumbling block might be its own sponsor.GOP Rep. Somehow Blames Mail Slowdown on Antifa and Black Lives MatterAfter Mitchell, a freshman lawmaker, introduced it in a contentious Montana House meeting on Feb. 16, most of the bill’s Republican co-sponsors yanked their names from the measure.“He misbehaved. He got a little out of control in committee and I think most of the co-sponsors pulled out then,” one of those 32 former co-sponsors, Republican Rep. Larry Brewster, told The Daily Beast. “I suspect the co-sponsors pulled out as a way to censure him.”Unlike some of his older peers in the Montana House, Mitchell comes from a hard-right youth movement. In 2018, he organized pro-gun marches in opposition to some of his classmates’ “March for Our Lives” demonstrations. He joined Turning Point USA, a well-funded student club, and went on to become an ambassador for the group. After Donald Trump disputed his 2020 election loss, Mitchell used Twitter to amplify a call for members of Congress to reject electors “from disputed states.” He also tweeted a picture and video of the far-right paramilitary group the Proud Boys at the pro-Trump “Million MAGA March,” a Nov. 14 demonstration.“‘Proud Boys’ are outside of The Willard in DC singing the national anthem,” he tweeted. “#MillionMAGAMarch #ProudBoys *This tweet is not an endorsement*”During Mitchell’s campaign, screenshots circulated of him allegedly tweeting an anti-gay slur. However, Mitchell previously told the Hungry Horse News that the screenshots were photoshopped. Reached for comment, Mitchell linked to the older story, and told The Daily Beast that “I do not wish to comment on the resolution.” His Twitter account disappeared around the time of his response.The bill was incendiary even before it was introduced. The text is virtually identical to that of a dead-in-the-water bill introduced in the U.S. Senate in 2019 by Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Bill Cassidy. That older bill, which also moved to designate “antifa” as a domestic terror organization, did not provide a definition of the non-group, other than to claim that anti-fascists “represent opposition to the democratic ideals of peaceful assembly and free speech for all” and “believe that free speech is equivalent to violence.”Michael Loadenthal, executive director of Georgetown University’s Peace and Justice Studies Association, said the Cruz-Cassidy bill and the Mitchell bill are part of a worrying trend.“Certainly, over the last few years, we've seen a significantly noticeable spike” in bills attempting to criminalize anti-fascism, Loadenthal told The Daily Beast. Trump frequently called to designate anti-fascists as terrorists, and peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the movement. Following the Capitol attacks, many Trump supporters falsely blamed antifa for the break-in.Loadenthal said Mitchell’s bill “fits very well into the post-January 6 insurrectionary attempt to shuffle or misplace guilt and accountability.”But despite calls to designate anti-fascists as a “domestic terror” organization, no such legal framework even exists on the national level, Loadenthal noted. “We have no domestic terrorism law in this country. There is no crime of domestic terrorism at the federal level,” he said. “We have no ability to add anti-fascists to the list of domestic terror organizations because there is no list of domestic terror organizations.”Instead, experts like Loadenthal say, such legislation could serve as a means to silence dissent or intimidate the left. The Cruz-Cassidy bill attributed a handful of incidents in California and Oregon to antifa or, more broadly, “left wing activists.” Mitchell’s bill, which borrows the same text, does not cite any incidents related to Montana.Even former white supremacists who operated near Mitchell’s home district say his proposal misses the point.In 2011, Scott Ernest became a co-leader of Kalispell Pioneer Little Europe (PLE), a whites-only settlement 30 minutes from Mitchell’s district. The position put him in conflict with anti-fascists, whom he now describes as significantly less dangerous than the white supremacists he worked with.“There’s just no comparison,” he told The Daily Beast.Although Ernest was involved in screening PLE recruits, and in moderating the white-supremacist message board Stormfront, he began experiencing doubts with the movement when members started defending the massacre of young Norwegian leftists—some of them children—by white supremacist Anders Breivik.“People were telling me, ‘They’re communists, they’re antifa, so they deserved it.’ That was kind of the first time I questioned it,” he said. Ernest has since left the movement, and founded an organization dedicated to extracting people from white supremacist ideologies. The Kalispell PLE is now defunct.When Mitchell introduced his bill in committee, some of his colleagues raised similar objections. Rep. Ed Stafman, a Democrat, noted an October 2020 report from the Department of Homeland Security, which highlighted white supremacists as the “most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland.”This Cop Joined the Capitol Protest. Then She Spread an Antifa Conspiracy.“In the 28-page report, there’s no mention of antifa whatsoever as a domestic terrorism organization,” Stafman told Mitchell, going on to note Montana’s oft-documented white-supremacist problem. “I think your district is near to Whitefish, where neo-Nazis launched a terror campaign in 2018 against the Jews there, resulting in a $14 million court judgment, but not until Whitefish Jews had to endure numerous threats to their lives.”A representative asked Mitchell whether he had consulted with law enforcement on the bill—he had not. Another questioned why Mitchell had claimed in his opening remarks that the bill was bipartisan, when no Democrats had signed onto it“I was making a joke on the bill,” Mitchell replied. But not even his Republican peers were laughing.“Representative, we don’t necessarily think that this is a joking matter,” the committee’s Republican chair replied. “This is a House bill being brought before our committee on behalf of the citizens of Montana.”So far, 32 of those Republican peers—most of the bill’s original 53 co-sponsors—have pulled their sponsorship after the bill, as the Associated Press reported. Some may have bailed over Mitchell’s behavior, as Brewster, the Republican representative, suggested.Others told the AP they’d consider supporting the bill if it were extended to include other groups, although Mitchell appeared adamant that the legislation only address “antifa.”“This bill is specific to one group and the intent is to keep it that way,” he said in committee, when the chairman asked if he would be open to expanding the bill.“So what you’re saying is you are not willing to host amendments,” the chairman said.“Mr. Chair, if I could—”“No, you can’t.”And when another representative asked why Mitchell’s bill didn’t list a single incident in Montana, Mitchell replied that “the intent is to send a message that we as a state won’t tolerate a group like this coming into our state or being involved in such actions in our state… Yes, it states in the bill offenses from other areas, but, yeah.”Ernest, the former white supremacist, told The Daily Beast that anti-fascists helped him leave the movement—and that Montana is already home to plenty of them.They just aren’t doing what people like Mitchell say they are.“All the ones I’ve met there are Montana natives,” Ernest said. “They’re a) not a threat, and b) they’re already there. They’ve been there a long time.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas has one of the worst vaccination rates in the U.S. It's reopening 'all businesses' anyway.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday that effective next Wednesday, "all businesses of any type" in the Lone Star state will be allowed to fully reopen. Additionally, he's ending the statewide mask mandate. Those in the room where Abbott broke the news applauded the decision, but plenty of skeptics took note, as well. Coronavirus cases have receded greatly across the country over the last several weeks, but it's unclear if that decline is now plateauing. On a related note, Houston, Texas' largest city, is the one city in the United States to have reported finding at least one case of every known variant of the coronavirus, which are believed to be more transmissible and have experts on the alert for another uptick in cases as they become the dominant sources of infection. It's unlikely Houston is actually alone in this regard, but it's still cause for concern. Texas is also lagging behind in vaccinating its population, which is the second largest in the nation. Only Utah and Georgia have slower per capita vaccination rates. Texas is bottom 5 in per capita vaccination rates, yet the governor seems to believe the pandemic is over. Wild. https://t.co/XptNvbu24U — Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) March 2, 2021 Abbott, it turns out, wasn't the only governor to ease restrictions Tuesday — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) actually beat him to the punch, announcing that businesses can operate at full capacity and county mask mandates will be lifted starting Wednesday. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitalsJohn Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back cover

  • Georgia House passes GOP voting restrictions bill

    With a vote of 97-72, the Georgia state House on Monday passed a bill supported by Republicans that would roll back voting access. House Bill 531 requires a photo ID for absentee voting, limits weekend early voting days, restricts ballot drop box locations, and sets an earlier deadline to request an absentee ballot. The measure now heads to the state Senate for more debate. State Rep. Barry Fleming (R), the bill's chief sponsor, said it is "designed to begin to bring back the confidence of our voters back into our election system." Democrats and civil rights organizations disagree, arguing that it would make it much harder for people to vote, especially voters of color. State Rep. Renitta Shannon (D) said it is "pathetically obvious" that the bill is in response to Georgia voters turning out in record numbers for November's presidential election, making the state blue for the first time in decades. Voters also showed up in January for the Senate runoffs, when Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated the Republican incumbents, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. This gave Republicans the message "that they were in a political death spiral," Shannon said. "And now they are doing anything they can to silence the voices of Black and brown voters specifically, because they largely powered these wins." Demonstrators marched outside the Capitol on Monday to protest the bill, which the Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP, called one of the "most egregious, dangerous, and most expensive voter suppression acts in this entire nation, rolling back years of hardball progress and renewing our own reputation for discrimination." More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitalsJohn Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back cover