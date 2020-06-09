CrossFit gyms around the world are rebranding after the CEO's insensitive comments about George Floyd: 'They don't own the workout'

Gero Breloer/AP

A growing number of athletes, brands, and gyms have severed tied with CrossFit following a controversial comment from company CEO Greg Glassman on the death of George Floyd.

So far, more than 300 gyms in over 12 countries have begun the process of rebranding, according to a spreadsheet shared by former CrossFit affiliates.

According to affiliates, many gyms had already considering distancing from CrossFit before the latest incident due to Glassman's previous controversies.

Although their names will change, the gyms that are dropping the CrossFit brand will still emphasize high-intensity workouts with weights and a strong sense of community, according to facility owners.

Amidst the slew of brands coming out in support of nationwide protests of police brutality, the silence of CrossFit, one of the largest fitness brands in the US, was conspicuous.

On June 5, CrossFit gym owner Alyssa Royse of Rocket Fitness emailed corporate headquarters asking for a public statement to affirm its commitment to community members. The response, from CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman, quickly spread among the CrossFit community. In his email reply, he calls Royse "delusional" and "disgusting," according to a screenshot of the email posted on the Rocket Fitness blog.

A day later, Glassman doubled down in a Twitter thread. In response to a post from th institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation defining racism as a public health issue, he wrote, "It's FLOYD-19."

Within a day, over 300 gyms in more than a dozen countries began the process of dropping their association with CrossFit, according to a spreadsheet shared and update by former CrossFit affiliates, and an Instagram post tracking announcement from various gyms.

Among those dropping the brand are some of the longest running and largest CrossFit gyms in the nation, including CrossFit NYC, CrossFit Invictus, CrossFit DC, and CrossFit Central.

With more than 13,000 affiliated gyms, CrossFit is one of the world's largest and most recognizable brands, and its influence has shaped fitness culture over the past decade. The current movement to denounce Glassman's comments is part of a long-standing disillusionment with the corporation, according to affiliates.

CrossFit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Major CrossFit gyms are denouncing Glassman and dropping his brand

Many gyms are now beginning the long process of considering how to distance their gyms from Glassman while maintaining the intense community and fitness enthusiasm they were founded on.

That's the situation for Mike DeNicola, owner and founder of CrossFit Stony Brook in St. James, New York.

His gym, one of the oldest CrossFit affiliates in the area was founded in 2010.

"What we loved was the whole supportive environment CrossFit affiliates had in our little community." DeNicola told Insider. "The community that we have in our gym helps to support every single one of our members, and that means being inclusive."

Now, DeNicola is one of many gym-owners reconsidering whether the brand best fits those values.

CrossFit NYC, a gym established in 2006 that's also now distancing itself from the brand, denounced Glassman's comments on Twitter and said they plan to rename their facility Black Box NYC.

"At a time when the world is asking whether Black Lives Matter and answering with an unequivocal YES, Greg Glassman has reduced George Floyd's life to a bad metaphor," the gym tweeted. "Continuing to miss the point, CrossFit has since tweeted that 'Floyd is a hero in the black community.' Wrong. George Floyd is a hero in the world community."

Glassman has long been a controversial figure in the fitness world

For many CrossFit affiliates, the latest comments from Glassman were the final straw in a long-standing unease with the CEO, according to Jared Stein, founder of Willy B Crossfit in Brooklyn.

"It wasn't a surprise to read. It was just very disappointing," Stein told Insider.

Glassman has a tendency to make abrupt and sweeping decisions without consulting members of the CrossFit community or affiliates, said Patrick Horsman of Ironstone Strength and Conditioning in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

His past controversial decisions include include changing the format of the highly-popular CrossFit Games competition without warning, firing members of the corporation's media team unexpectedly, and rescinding social media support for affiliates.