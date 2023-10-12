Crossing guard hit by truck
Crossing guard hit by truck
A major surprise came for Ford on Wednesday night, the 27th day of the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand-up strikes.
The Rockets' $80 million man has developed a sort of reputation.
For all intents and purposes, it appeared that Lulia Pugachev was driving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s Dodge cruiser. Which she was not.
Netflix has decided to open a number of brick-and-mortar locations to sell items based on hit shows, offer dining and provide live events. There’s also going to be an obstacle course based on ‘Squid Game.’
Save up to 70% on SwissGear, Rockland and more: Stock is flying off the virtual shelves.
Nineteen of Stone's pieces will be on exhibit through Dec. 3 in Greenwich, Conn.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of more than 2,000 shoppers — and it's over 50% off.
Here are all of the best October Prime Day Apple Watch deals, and discounts on other smartwatches, that you can get right now.
Shop now before the prices go back up.
Sony will soon let you stream PS5 games via the cloud. The option will only be available on PS5 consoles for PS Plus Premium members for now.
Here are the best Kindle deals we could find for October Prime Day 2023.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
The Dolphins will be without their rookie running back for at least four weeks.
Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin have been the Penguins' core leaders since the 2006-07 NHL season.
The 2024 Ford Transit Custom steering wheel can be a desk or a table. Mobile Office Package wants to make life easier for real #Vanlife pros.
Here are the best AirPods deals you can get for October Prime Day 2023, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals three guards he's avoiding in drafts for the upcoming NBA season.
Add them to your Amazon cart right now.
The Daihatsu Copen Vision is a reimagining of the Copen kei roadster from 2002, but this time it's rear-wheel-drive and sized to go toe-to-toe with Mazda.
Amazon shoppers and editors shoppers can't stop raving about this $90 luxury watch. It also makes the perfect gift without breaking the bank!