Crossing guards needed in Lake City for new school year

Are you interested in working for the city to keep kids safe?

Lake City is looking to hire school crossing guards for the new school year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In an open application post on the city’s website, the position is responsible for assisting children at school crossings during scheduled school hours doing what is necessary to keep children safe. This is a part-time position.

The ideal candidate will have the ability to analyze situations quickly and objectively and to determine proper course of action to be taken; ability to cope with situations firmly, courteously and tactfully, and with respect for the rights of others; and the ability to learn the geography of the City and its physical and social characteristics. The ideal candidate will have the ability to understand and carry out oral and written instructions; ability to meet physical requirements and standards; and ability to communicate effectively. School crossing guard job descroption

To qualify applicants will need to be a high school graduate or possess a GED and a valid Florida’s driver license. A background check, pre-employment physical and drug screening will be required.

For more information on this job and others, visit the City of Lake City website by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.