Crossing into the North I-25 Express Lanes could cost you even before tolling starts

Tolls won't be collected on the recently opened North I-25 Express Lanes project for months, but citations for weaving across express lane double solid lines have already been given out by law enforcement.

Tolling over the project's 19 miles from Fort Collins to Berthoud isn't expected to start until at least the middle of 2024, the Colorado Department of Transportation previously told the Coloradoan. Included in the tolling installation will be anti-weaving technology, including software, cameras and roadway sensors that detect illegal crossing of double solid white lines.

Until then, law enforcement will be patrolling the stretch for those who illegally cross the double lines. The penalty for doing so is a $75 citation.

Law enforcement says weaving in and out of the express lanes is dangerous and can cause crashes.

Here's what the different express lane striping means

Jared Fiel, CDOT's Northeast Region spokesperson, said there is some confusion among drivers regarding the various express lane striping.

Here's an explanation:

Double solid lines: Must stay in lane.

Double dashed lines: Traffic can move in and out of the lane.

One dashed, one solid line: If the dashed line is closer to your lane, you are able to make a lane change. If the solid line is closer to your lane, you are prohibited from making a lane change.

Fiel said drivers will need to pay attention to when they can legally exit the express lane ahead of their exit. Express lane drivers should look for dashed lines to move into the general use lanes and then continue to the lane that leads to their exit.

Vehicles drive on Interstate 25 near Loveland on Thursday. Striping is shown indicating when vehicles can exit the toll lane, noted by dashed lines, and when vehicles need to stay in the lane, noted by double solid lines.

I-25 lane closures will take place when toll installation occurs

Fiel said placing stenciling on lanes and toll installation will require partial lane closures once the weather warms. He said drivers will be notified of the closures on the new overhead digital signs. He added work crews will place orange cones in areas where installation is taking place, so drivers should be aware of those closures.

He said people can see weekly construction updates at https://www.codot.gov/projects/northi25, call the project hotline at 720-593-1996 or send questions to northi25expresslanes@gmail.com.

What to know about the toll lanes

Until tolling goes live, drivers can use the express lanes for free.

Toll fees have not yet been determined but likely will mirror existing variable toll fees on I-25. Most express lanes in Colorado charge $2 to $5, with the price lower with less congestion and higher with more congestion.

The express lane is free for those vehicles with a driver and at least two passengers with an ExpressToll pass. This will require the purchase of a switchable HOV transponder at a cost of $18.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Here's when you can legally enter, exit North I-25 Express Lanes