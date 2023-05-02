Crossing state lines for assisted suicide: Vermont law opens doors to nonresidents

Vermont on Tuesday become the first state in the nation to update its medically assisted suicide law to allow out-of-state terminally ill people to use the procedure to end their lives.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill removing the residency requirement for the decades-old law. Vermont is the latest state that allows either medically assisted suicide or authorizes medical aid in dying, according to Compassion & Choices, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

"We are grateful to Vermont lawmakers for recognizing that a state border shouldn’t determine if you die peacefully or in agony,” Compassion & Choices President and CEO Kim Callinan said in a statement Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

In March, Vermont had reached a settlement with Lynda Bluestein, a 75-year-old Bridgeport, Connecticut, woman with terminal cancer to allow her to take advantage of its law, provided she complies with certain aspects of the state guidelines.

"I was so relieved to hear of the settlement of my case that will allow me to decide when cancer has taken all from me that I can bear," Bluestein, who has fallopian tube cancer, told the Associated Press. "The importance of the peace of mind knowing that I will now face fewer obstacles in accessing the autonomy, control, and choice in this private, sacred and very personal decision about the end of my life is enormous."

Vermont Rep. Willem Jewett, D-Ripton, chats with his daughter, Anneke, during the first day of the Legislature in Montpelier on Jan. 5, 2004. He died on Jan. 12, 2022. Jewett, who had cancer, helped pass a Vermont's aid-in-dying law that allows terminally ill patients to ask their doctors for a lethal dose of medication.

New York doctor also pleased with Vermont's assisted suicide law change

Another woman, Diana Barnard, a physician from Middlebury, Vermont, also sued Vermont in federal court last year, claiming its residency requirement is a violation of the state's Constitution’s commerce, equal protection, and privileges and immunities clauses.

Barnard, who specializes in hospice and palliative care and has patients in New York state, similar to Connecticut, doesn’t allow medically assisted suicide, is pleased with Vermont's updated law.

"I thank Vermont lawmakers for repealing the residency requirement for medical aid in dying for the sake of all of my out-of-state patients," Barnard said in a statement. "I know they will be greatly relieved to have access to this end-of-life care option, whether they decide to use it or not."

