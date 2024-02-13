How was it crossing the Washington Bridge in the snowstorm? We made the trip.

EAST PROVIDENCE − With several inches of snow projected to hit the Providence area through the duration of Tuesday's winter storm, the biggest pain point for traffic in the state, the Washington Bridge, remained relatively clear in both directions.

There was almost no traffic on the bridge heading west or east late Tuesday morning, and there was no traffic leading up to the bridge in East Providence, where quality of life has been impacted by drivers swarming side streets and cars trying to get onto Interstate 195 backing up for blocks.

Traffic on the Washington Bridge usually starts at 6 a.m. and is gone by 7 p.m. The trip from the state line to the Interstate 95 interchange should take four minutes to go 3.8 miles without traffic but during non-storm weekdays, it is 27-30 minutes during the morning rush hour, 10-20 minutes during the mid-morning to mid-day lull and ramps back up again in the evening.

A tractor-trailer travels west across the Washington Bridge, despite a ban, on Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, 2024, during a snow storm.

Interstate I-195 was well plowed, with the speed of traffic hitting about 50 mph, the limit. Just a few cars and trucks were on the road.

Gov. Dan McKee announced on Monday that tractor-trailers have been banned on the interstates, including I-195 and I-95, and state highways. McKee also closed all of state government on Tuesday, which may have helped the traffic situation.

Few people are driving as the governor has asked drivers to stay off the roads and most cities and towns have enacted parking bans, including Providence and East Providence and many schools in the state closed Tuesday, including all of Providence's schools.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Providence towed 272 vehicles for violating the parking ban throughout the city. The ban is in place until further notice.

City clears some walkways

City crews on Tuesday morning cleared snow from the pedestrian bridge, surrounding sidewalks on South Water Street and around the World War I memorial.

Reporter Amy Russo contributed to this story. Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Was the Washington Bridge plowed on Tuesday? Drive was smooth sailing