Crossover Day 2024: These bills face deadlines today in Georgia House, Georgia Senate

Georgia lawmakers will begin the critical process known as Crossover Day at the Georgia State Capitol. It’s the day when a bill must pass either in the House or Senate to stay alive this legislation session.

There are some key bills out there that haven’t received a full vote yet from immigration to speed cameras in school zones.

Here’s a closer look at the bills that Georgia House and Georgia Senate are looking to pass on Thursday and send to the other chamber.

IMMIGRATION

A state House committee passed a bill on Monday that would make it a crime for any Georgia sheriff to refuse to report to federal authorities any suspected undocumented immigrants in their county jails.

This bill was passed in the wake of the arrest of an undocumented immigrant charged with the murder of a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus. Many of these immigration-related bills were already out there -- some for a couple of years. But after the death of Laken Riley, those bills have moved up in urgency.

If House Bill 1105 becomes law, a sheriff could be charged with violation of oath of office for the first offense. Subsequent offenses could see them charged with a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature.

This bill will now go to the full House on Thursday.

SPEED CAMERAS

A Georgia lawmaker wants to eliminate all school zone cameras across the state.

South Georgia Republican Clay Pirkle said his office is flooded with complaints from people who say they have been getting speeding tickets even when schools are out, and the zones are not supposed to be active.

But some parents say the cameras are forcing people to slow down and keep their kids safe.

Another school zone camera bill would keep the camera in place but make sure all the laws and regulations governing them are uniform across the state.

OKEFENOKEE MINING

House Bill 1338 would put a three-year moratorium on dragline mining in the Okefenokee Swamp.

Along the eastern rim of the swamp runs a line of ancient sand dunes called Trail Ridge. It’s where, eons ago, the ocean washed ashore. The sand is rich in minerals -- notably titanium dioxide.

An Alabama-based company called Twin Pines Minerals, LLC wants to dig it out so the titanium dioxide can be used as a whitening agent for things like sunscreen, toothpaste and paint.

State Rep. John Corbett introduced House Bill 1338 last week for a “moratorium to allow for the data to be collected over the next three years.” Opponents of the bill say it includes unrealistic deadlines to challenge permits.

OTHER BILLS TO WATCH

Film tax credits: House Bill 1180 would require more use of Georgia-based employees and contractors to get the top 30% income tax credit on film production, and would cap credits eligible to sold to third parties to 2.5% of the state’s annual budget, or about $900 million.

Religious liberty: Proponents say Senate Bill 180 would protect religious liberty from being trampled by state and local governments, while opponents say it’s a license for people and groups to discriminate against LGBTQ+ in the name of religion.

American Library Association: Senate Bill 390 bars state and local governments from giving money to the American Library Association. The sponsor says the the group’s ideology is harmful. Valdosta State University could still use private money to maintain accreditation for its library science degree.

Sex-education: School districts could drop sex education and students would only be enrolled if parents specifically opt in under Senate Bill 532. The measure would ban all sex education in fifth grade and below.

