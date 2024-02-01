Crossroads CEO leaving prominent housing advocacy role to lead Greater Providence YMCA

Crossroads Rhode Island CEO Karen Santilli is stepping down in order to lead the YMCA of Greater Providence.

Santilli has led Crossroads for the past nine years, taking on a prominent role as Rhode Island grapples with a shortage of affordable housing.

Her departure was announced on Thursday by Mike Raia of Half Street Group, who is serving as a spokesman for both Crossroads and the YMCA of Greater Providence.

"Over the last decade, few people in Rhode Island have had the kind of influence and impact as Karen Santilli," Steven DellaPosta, who chairs the GPYMCA's board, said in a statement. "She is widely respected and well known for being results-driven and community focused. We are thrilled that she will be leading the YMCA of Greater Providence."

Former Crossroads Rhode Island CEO Karen Santilli, who will lead the Greater Providence YMCA.

Outgoing CEO credited with tripling donations, transforming organization

Crossroads is the state's largest provider of housing and social services for people who are experiencing homelessness, and provided emergency shelter to more than 1,600 people last year. The organization also owns more than 375 apartments that offer permanent supportive housing, and has a number of ambitious development projects in the works.

During her time as CEO of Crossroads, Santilli tripled annual private philanthropy and oversaw a $30 million budget, according to the YMCA's announcement.

Crossroads' news release credited Santilli with helping make the organization "a national leader for the implementation of Housing First policies" and leading the efforts "that have helped thousands of individuals and families find housing."

"Karen has been an impactful CEO and strong advocate for our state’s homeless population," Julie Duffy, the chair of Crossroads' board, said in a statement. "Thanks to her transformative leadership, the organization has a very experienced senior management team, sound finances, and an ambitious housing development plan that will allow us to continue to provide housing and related services to more than 4,000 of men, women and children each year."

Crossroads names president as interim CEO

Crossroads president Michelle Wilcox, who has worked for the nonprofit for more than 30 years, will serve as interim CEO while the organization’s board "conducts a thoughtful and deliberative process to choose its next permanent executive," the press release stated.

Wilcox is currently responsible for all of Crossroads' day-to-day operations, "including five adult and family shelters, 375 permanent supportive apartments, and new housing development," the release said. She has led high-profile initiatives including the renovation of Crossroads' Providence headquarters and the construction of the 104-unit Kingstown Crossings development.

Michelle Wilcox, center, talks during a ribbon cutting for four apartments in Warwick in a former family shelter.

"Her decades of experience overseeing Crossroads’ programming and services and her strong connections with other leaders in the housing community will ensure that we continue to deliver high-quality support and services to the Rhode Islanders who count on us," Duffy said in a statement.

Retiring YMCA CEO credited with stabilizing finances during pandemic

Former Rhode Island State Police Col. Steven G. O’Donnell, who has served as the YMCA of Greater Providence's CEO since 2017, announced plans to retire in December.

During his tenure, O’Donnell "helped expand swim programs to serve a more diverse population, oversaw facility upgrades at branches across the system, revitalized the outdoor facilities at the Kent County YMCA, and helped stabilize the organization’s finances during and after the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Thursday's press release.

More: A $5-million grant helped end RI family homelessness in 2018. It's not a panacea this time

The YMCA of Greater Providence has five locations in Rhode Island and another over the border in Seekonk, Massachusetts. It also owns Camp Fuller in South Kingstown and the Shooting Stars School of Dance in Seekonk, and has approximately 500 year employees.

In a statement, Santilli thanked O'Donnell for his work "to secure a strong foundation during some of the most difficult and challenge days" and said that she was thrilled to "steer this organization as it continues to evolve coming out of the pandemic."

“The YMCA of Greater Providence is one of the most important, impactful, and lasting community pillars in our region," she said, noting that her kids learned to swim at the Cranston YMCA. "I know how important our branch YMCAs are, and I believe that each facility ought to reflect the community it serves."

Santilli's first day at the YMCA will be March 4.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Crossroads CEO Karen Santilli will lead the YMCA of Greater Providence