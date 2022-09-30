Crossville man pleads guilty in thefts case

Sep. 29—A Crossville man pleaded guilty to his role in the thefts of catalytic converters and in an unrelated case, another Crossville man pleaded guilty to striking a city police cruiser while attempting to flee from police.

Joseph David Sadula, 33, entered a "best interest" plea Sept. 9 to one count of theft of property of more than $2,500 and received a three-year sentence to serve.

A "best interest" plea is recorded in the official record as a guilty plea but allows a defendant to resolve a case. Best interest pleas do not require an admission of guilt but represents to the court the defendant understands there is enough evidence to result in a conviction if the case went to trial.

In the second case, Sadula pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a two-year sentence. The two sentences are merged into one for a three-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

Sadula is being given credit for 154 days already served in jail.

The charges stem from arrests made on April 3 and 7 involving the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. In one case, the suspect and others were captured on video surveillance at the scene of a theft at South Cumberland Utility District. In the other case, Sadula was in a van that was stopped by CPD police. Inside the van were catalytic converters from five victims, according to reports at the time.

In the other case, Taylor pleaded guilty to informations charging felony evading arrest and driving under the influence in connection with the Jan. 23, 2021, incident during an attempted traffic stop by Crossville Police.

In the evading case, Taylor received a two-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender with credit for 75 days already served in jail. In the DUI case, Taylor pleaded guilty and was fined $360, is to pay court costs, is to serve 200 days in jail and has driving privileges suspended for one year.

On Jan. 23, 2021, Crossville Police responded to a fight call and observed a vehicle driven by Taylor leaving the scene. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, Taylor fled, striking one of the police cruisers.

