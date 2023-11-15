A crosswalk for RJ: Car killed a Rochester 6-year-old. Now, Thurston Road has attention.

Twelve white stripes and a green bench now mark the spot where a 6-year-old boy was killed earlier this summer.

His mother still visits that part of Thurston Road daily.

For Farasa Brown, it's a way to feel closer to her son, despite the pang of sorrow it brings. Now, it also represents hope and the power of community.

City officials installed a new crosswalk and bench near the intersection of Thurston Road and Sawyer Street this month after 6-year-old Ryan "RJ" Grantham Jr. was hit and killed by a truck there June 23. The boy was crossing the street with older relatives in search of a snack. He never made it back to the hair salon where his mom was waiting.

Following his death, thousands of neighbors in Rochester's 19th Ward signed a petition calling for action to help slow cars in that area, saying they have had concerns about speed and visibility along Thurston Road for years.

Brown championed the cause, trying to find light in tragedy.

A crosswalk and bench were installed by the city on Thurston Road near Sawyer Street where Ryan Grantham Jr. was struck and killed by a truck in June. Grantham’s mother, Farasa Brown, right, started a petition to put the crosswalk in not long after the boy died. Mayor Malik Evans talks having a plaque made with Grantham's name on it and put it on the bench.

It's been a few months since that day, and Brown said the changes came just in time for RJ's birthday. He would have been 7 next week.

"It means everything," she said at the crosswalk Monday, where Mayor Malik Evans asked to meet with her family privately. He showed up in a green tie ― RJ's favorite color.

"They heard us," Brown said.

A bench for RJ in the 19th Ward of Rochester

Farasa Brown holds up a 2021-22 school photo of her son, Ryan Grantham Jr., known as "RJ" or “Bear." The child was fatally struck by a truck in June on Thurston Road. Brown wears green and has green fingernail polish because that was her son's favorite color.

Josie McClary, president of the 19th Ward Community Association, said she hopes the crosswalk will serve as a visual warning to drivers that the road is not theirs alone.

Thurston Road stretches for 1.3 miles. It's a mix of homes and businesses: Barbershops, a tailor and laundromat, a post office, corner stores and delis, the Thurston Road YMCA and local restaurants. It's busy, McClary said, and part of that traffic is pedestrians bustling about in their everyday lives.

They are no match for a hurtling piece of steel.

"Take a second look, maybe even a third look," she pleaded with drivers.

The accident which killed RJ was just one of at least 25 car crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists on Thurston Road over the last decade, according to data compiled by Monroe County officials. The Democrat and Chronicle has requested a copy of the traffic study that led to the recent changes.

The city plans to install signage with flashing beacons near the crosswalk on Thurston Road next year. McClary said she wants the changes to inspire other traffic improvements across the city, particularly in low-income neighborhoods that were historically overlooked in planning efforts.

Until then, a new green bench on Thurston Road will serve as a reminder of the consequences we could face if we fail to act. It will soon hold a plaque with RJ's name.

Now, Brown has a place to sit when she comes to visit her son.

Often, she said, it's to come and tell him, "Thank you." Though he had just six short years here, she has realized his legacy is a powerful and lasting one.

"I feel like RJ gave us a greater purpose," Brown said. "As far as me, my family, Ms. Josie, the mayor ― it gave us more reason to look at things differently."

A reminder to slow down.

A crosswalk and bench were installed by the city on Thurston Road near Sawyer Street where Ryan Grantham Jr. was struck and killed by a truck in June. Grantham’s mother, Farasa Brown, started a petition to put the crosswalk in not long after the boy died.

Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com or on Twitter @kaylacanne.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Thurston gets crosswalk after a tiny boy died. His mom visits daily.