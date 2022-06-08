Croton teens accused of making antisemitic graffiti in Yorktown, trying to blame classmate

YORKTOWN — Four Croton-on-Hudson teenagers are facing allegations that they spray-painted antisemitic graffiti under a bridge near the New Croton Reservoir and tried to frame a classmate for the vandalism.

Yorktown police said Tuesday they arrested two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old, and expect a fourth teenager to be charged this week, after the antisemitic and "racially derogatory" graffiti was discovered on the bridge abutment on Croton Dam Road, under the northbound Taconic State Parkway, on May 21.

Those young men allegedly spray-painted the graffiti and included the name and initials of a classmate who was not involved, hoping that classmate would be blamed, police said.

The bridge carrying the northbound Taconic State Parkway over Croton Dam Road in Yorktown.

The Croton-Harmon school district said in a statement Wednesday that Yorktown police "have charged certain students from our district's high school for involvement in this incident." The district said the graffiti included "offensive, hateful, and highly inappropriate language."

"We are reviewing this matter and will address it in accordance with the district's code of conduct," the district said. "We want to reiterate that this incident is contrary to our values as a school district, and as a community."

The graffiti was located about 15 minutes from Croton-on-Hudson.

At a press conference Wednesday, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said the vandalism included a swastika, "the N-word," and the phrase "gas all Jews." Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble said half of the teenagers involved in the incident are Jewish.

Police said in a release that they developed leads based on information contained in the graffiti and at the scene, and conducted multiple interviews that led to the identification of the suspects.

Croton Dam Road, which runs under the northbound Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown.

The state Department of Transportation painted over the graffiti, police said.

Three of the teenagers, accompanied by their parents, surrendered to police on Tuesday. They were charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor.

The two 17-year-olds were charged as adolescents, while the 18-year-old is being charged as an adult. They may face additional charges, police said.

