Crowd of 23 candidates floods special congressional election in Texas

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol Dome at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The race to succeed the only sitting U.S. congressman to have died from COVID-19 has drawn a free-for-all of 23 candidates in a Republican-leaning district of north Texas, where Democrats have made gains in recent years.

Representative Ron Wright, a Republican, succumbed to COVID-19 in February. The May 1 special election to replace him will be the first test of the Texas electorate, where Democrats hope to advance, since President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

With so many people competing to represent the suburban Dallas-Fort Worth area, the special election is expected to produce a summer runoff between the two top performers. The contest could pit a Republican against a Democrat or feature two Republicans, depending on the results of the May 1 vote.

The race may be the most competitive of several special elections this year to replace House members who have either died or gone to work for Biden's administration. Others will be held in New Mexico in June and Ohio in November; the date for a Florida special election has not been set.

Every House seat counts. Democrats currently have just a seven-seat majority in the chamber and will be battling to keep it in next year's mid-term congressional election.

The sheer number of candidates in the Texas district - ten Democrats, 11 Republicans, an independent and a Libertarian - suggests anything can happen. Early voting starts April 19. If no one gets a majority on May 1, the governor will schedule the runoff.

Wright's widow Susan, a conservative party activist with a string of endorsements from Texas Republicans, is thought by analysts to have the edge over a Republican field that includes Texas state legislator Jake Ellzey; two former Trump administration officials, Brian Harrison and Sery Kim; and an anti-Trump Republican, Michael Wood.

Prominent Democratic candidates include Jana Lynne Sanchez, who Wright defeated in 2018; Lydia Bean, who lost a 2020 race for the Texas state legislature; and Shawn Lassiter, a Black former science teacher.

The north Texas region has sent a Republican congressman to Washington since the 1980s, but Trump only narrowly won the district last year.

“Democrats are a relevant force and if they don’t overly fragment their own vote, should be able to place a Democratic nominee in the runoff," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party's congressional campaign arm, has not thrown its weight behind anyone.

Last year Democrats made a big play for Texas in the congressional election by targeting ten seats including the 6th district, but they lost all of them. The late Wright beat a Democrat by nearly nine points in November.

Democrats think they have a chance in May if their voters turn out.

"In a special election you can have disproportionate turnout and it gives Democrats a shot here," said Matt Angle of the Lone Star Project, a Democratic political action committee.

Others are doubtful.

"As much as they may talk about flipping this congressional district, their recent track record suggests that's unlikely to happen," said Joshua Blank, research director at the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.

Former President Donald Trump has not endorsed anyone in the race.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone and Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Vail Resorts (MTN) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Vail Resorts (MTN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Eric Shawn: Sen. Joe Manchin, making Senators mad...or glad?

    The new Senate maverick bucks some of his Democratic colleagues on the filibuster

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • CD Projekt committed to fixing Cyberpunk 2077 so it can sell 'for years'

    Video games maker CD Projekt has no plans to shelve Cyberpunk 2077 and is committed to fixing glitches to make its flagship game a long-term success after a troubled rollout, joint chief executive Adam Kicinski told Reuters. Kicinski said CD Projekt was in touch with Sony, which pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut in December amid complaints of glitches in the video game. The role-playing game, billed as an "open-world, action-adventure story set in ... a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification" and featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was delayed three times before its debut.

  • Poll: 98% of CEOs say Biden's tax hike would have significant effect on competitiveness

    The Business Roundtable today will release a survey in which 98% of 178 CEOs polled said that increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, as President Biden proposed, would have a "moderately" to "very" significant adverse effect on their company’s competitiveness.By the numbers: 75% of CEOs said an increased tax burden on U.S. companies would negatively affect investments in R&D and innovation. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.71% of CEOs said it would negatively affect their ability to hire.Nearly two-thirds said it would result in slower wage growth for U.S. workers.BRT President & CEO Joshua Bolten said: "This survey tells us that increasing taxes on America’s largest job creators would lead to a reduced ability to hire Americans, slower wage growth for workers, and reduced investments in research and development — all key components needed for a robust economic recovery."Raytheon Technologies CEO Gregory Hayes, chair of BRT's Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee: "As we look toward recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping competitive tax policies in place is needed to help reinvigorate the U.S. economy."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden Administration Concerned Over Long-Term Effects of Digital Yuan: Report

    Officials at multiple government departments are increasing efforts to better understand any possible threat posed to the U.S. dollar by China's digital yuan.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • ‘They were good people.’ Friend remembers husband, wife, daughter killed in SC tornado

    The hearts of those who knew the Brelands are still healing a year later.

  • Spain's Rovi to make ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish pharmaceuticals company Rovi announced on Monday that it will start making the active ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Rovi will have capacity to supply the active agents for up to 100 million vaccine doses a year at its plant in Granada via a new production line. This would be the first European drug ingredients production site for Moderna outside of Switzerland, where Lonza has one large commercial production line now manufacturing drug substances and another two commercial lines nearing completion.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

    Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “All shutouts are a team shutout and tonight was no different,” Hellebuyck said. “Earlier in the game they had more action,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Dennis Brandao, 77, of Osterville, Mass.

    Dennis Brandao, 77, of Osterville, Mass., died on Jan. 26, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He’s among the more than 556,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the U.S. in early 2020. Brandao’s daughter, Denise Harris, told Yahoo News that her father was a loving husband, father and grandfather. “He had a heart of gold, and a smile that lit up worlds,” Harris said.

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • Online grocery Weee's Larry Liu on delivering in a pandemic

    Virtual grocery shopping became more popular during the pandemic lockdowns, and Weee, a startup focused on Asian grocery delivery, was no exception. Its founder, Larry Liu, came to the U.S. from China as a young engineer nearly two decades ago. Q: Why did you start Weee?

  • Will the Hurricanes keep pace with division foes before the NHL trade deadline?

    The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers both made moves this weekend to bring in a right-shot defenseman. Is Carolina next to add a player?

  • Gaetz slams 'lying' media

    As pundits predict congressman's doom

  • St Vincent volcano: Eruptions likely in coming days, experts warn

    The Caribbean island of St Vincent has been blanketed in ash after the La Soufrière volcano erupted.

  • Cyclone Seroja: Storm leaves trail of damage in Western Australia

    Strong winds tore across the state on Sunday and Monday, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.